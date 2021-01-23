Richmond Valley Council announce Aust Day nominees

Taok Borserini (L) and Greg Everest (R), both from Woodburn, at the Richmond Valley Council Australia Day events in 2017.

Richmond Valley Council has announced their Australia Day award nominees ahead of their celebrations in Coraki to mark the occasion.

Coraki Memorial Park will be host to RVC's Australia Day celebrations which include a full program of activities as well as a citizenship ceremony and an award ceremony.

"Each year council elects to hold the Richmond Valley Australia Day celebrations in a different town or village to celebrate the uniqueness of all corners of the Richmond Valley," Richmond Valley Council mayor Robert Mustow said.

"This year it's Coraki's turn, and I couldn't be prouder to celebrate this important day in such a fantastic setting."

This year's awards include Citizen of the Year; Volunteer of the Year, and Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Nominees include: Stuart Holm, Paul Cowles, and Michelle Pagotto for Volunteer of the Year; Trish Brims, Gwendolyn Gray and Paul Bengtson for Citizen of the Year; Sky-Maree Oldham, Lachlan Coe, Ella Keep, and Connor Turner for Young Sportsperson of the Year.

"I look forward to seeing residents and visitors joining me for these important celebrations," Cr Mustow said.

Updates to the event program will also be published to the Richmond Valley Australia Day Facebook page

The day wraps up at 1pm so people can continue their celebrations at local businesses or with friends and family for a backyard barbecue at home.