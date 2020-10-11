Richmond Valley bushfire under control

A bushfire at Kippenduff is under control. Image from a previous RFS hazard reduction in the Northern Rivers. Credit: NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone.

A BUSHFIRE in the Richmond Valley is currently under control.

The fire managed to decimate 337 hectares of bushland.

Located at Seery Rd Kippenduff, the blaze is under control by the Rural Fire Service and is currently at a patrol level.

RFS crews visited the fire site at Kippenduff yesterday (October 10) and noted there were no signs of activity on site.

The fire poses no threat to surrounding areas.

A 77-hectare planned burn for hazard reduction is also under control at 746 Dam Access Rd Toonumbar.

There is a three-hectare hazard reduction at 38 Whites Rd, Homeliegh, which is under control and listed at patrol level.

Also, Arakwal National Park is undertaking a two-hectare hazard reduction which is being controlled by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The reduction is currently under control and poses no risk to the surrounding area.

The bushfire danger period for Ballina, Byron, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond valley and Tweed council areas commenced on September 1.

Any persons wishing to light a fire at any time, are required to notify the NSW RFS and all adjoining neighbours 24 hour prior to lighting.

Smoke regulations prohibit burning in some areas, so contact the local Fire Brigade or council for further information.