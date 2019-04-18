Richmond MP promising a 'fair go' if Labor win election

A FAIR go is what Richmond MP Justine Elliot is pledging to her constituents ahead of next month's federal election.

Mrs Elliot said a Labor government would bring stability back to Canberra, and be more equitable for taxpayers.

"It's a choice between better schools and hospitals, or bigger tax loopholes for the top and of town," Mrs Elliot said.

"At the election, Labor is offering a united and stable team, ready to deliver a fair go for locals, not the top end of town."

Mrs Elliot has held the seat since 2007, and said there was still plenty of work to do in the electorate.

The Labor member said she was focused on local infrastructure and opening up the opportunities in the region.

"As your local Labor MP, I'm always fighting to make sure we get our fair share from Canberra and I'm proud to have delivered more than $2 billion for local roads, schools, health and community resources," she said.

"I'm asking for your vote so that Labor can form government to get our country back on track by properly funding our schools and hospitals and creating real opportunities for apprentices and working people."

"Labor's Fair Go Action Plan will put people first to ensure every community has quality public schools and hospitals.

"Labor will ease the pressure on family budgets and we'll end the Medicare freeze as well as give tax breaks to workers and stop the cuts to penalty rates.

"Labor will take real action on climate change and renewable energy and help push energy prices down and we'll build a strong economy that works for all of us."