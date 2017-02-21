29°
News

Richmond MP calls legal centre cuts 'devastating'

21st Feb 2017 5:55 AM
Justine Elliot. Photo: Blainey Woodham / Daily News
Justine Elliot. Photo: Blainey Woodham / Daily News Blainey Woodham /

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RICHMOND MP Justine Elliott has condemned the Turnbull Government for slashing funding for the Northern Rivers Legal Centre.

The funding cuts of nearly $180,000 mean that from July 1 the Tweed office and its outreach services at Pottsville and Murwillumbah will be forced to close.

"Northern Rivers Legal Centre and its dedicated staff have been helping our local community since 1996 and now their funding is going to be cut by 23% which will seriously jeopardise its ability to operate,” she said.

The Legal Centre provides free advice and services to individuals and groups in financial hardship, subject to unfair discrimination, victims of domestic violence, people losing their employment, separating families and many others who rely on these services to access justice.

These are some of the most disadvantaged in our community.

"I'm calling on the Turnbull government to reverse these cruel cuts as a matter of urgency,” Ms Elliott said.

"Vulnerable people in our region are at risk, and I will continue to fight to have this funding restored.”

Community Legal Centres help hundreds of thousands of people around Australia in need of free legal assistance who do not qualify for legal aid.

They are on the frontline in the battle against domestic violence and assist people with problems as diverse as Centrelink debt, tenancy disputes and employment issues.

When in government, Labor delivered Community Legal Centres a funding injection worth more than $70 million over four years.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  funds slashed justine elliott malcolm turnbull northernrivers legal centre

'Explosions going off': Plane crashes into DFO store

'Explosions going off': Plane crashes into DFO store

A PLANE has crashed near Essendon Airport in Victoria.

Another victory in our on-going ice battle

DRUG BUST: Detective Acting Inspector Bernadette Ingram provided details into an ice bust in Woodburn during a press conference.

More arrests a possibility as investigations continue

Syringe falls out of woman's bra

There are better things that can be hidden in a bra.

A car driving with no number plates has revealed more than expected

Bluesfest director: Nobody knows why Neil Young cancelled on us

Neil Young (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Director of Bluesfest seemingly throws some shade at Neil Young

Local Partners

Golden oldies get behind Grant's Tour de Cure

Lennox Head rider ready to tackle 1300km to help conquer cancer.

Highway upgrade work to affect drivers for the long haul

Pacific highway upgrade will change traffic conditions for the next two years.

Over the next two years changed traffic conditions will be in place

Calling all playwrights to compete in Hot Shorts

A Midsummer Night's Dream, a Drill Hall Theatre Company Production. Performer Ben Morrisey pictured at The Mullumbimby Drill Hall. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star

The Drill Hall Theatre's biennial short play competition is on again

The Waifs announce second Northern Rivers show

25 YEARS: ARIA award-winning band The Waifs returns Bangalow with two shows.

Ironbark is their new album, celebrating the band's 25th anniversary

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

New season apples have arrived at the markets. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Apples, okra, ginger, longans are now available

MOVIE REVIEW: Trespass Against Us a 'tender' crime film

Trespass Against Us doesn't follow the classic crime drama trajectory, because at heart, it's really a story about fathers and sons.

Crocodile, hippo fears as I'm A Celeb filming hit by flooding

Flooding hits the set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Fears crocodiles and hippos could infiltrate I'm A Celeb camp

Calling all playwrights to compete in Hot Shorts

A Midsummer Night's Dream, a Drill Hall Theatre Company Production. Performer Ben Morrisey pictured at The Mullumbimby Drill Hall. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star

The Drill Hall Theatre's biennial short play competition is on again

Bluesfest director: Nobody knows why Neil Young cancelled on us

Neil Young (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Director of Bluesfest seemingly throws some shade at Neil Young

Small screen users make switch to smaller screens

In this photo taken Oct. 16, 2013, a girl plays Supercelll's Hay Day game on an iPad. The Finnish 'Clash of Clans' mobile game maker Supercell said Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014, it plans to launch its third game next month on a tide of soaring revenues and profits. The new game, 'Boom Beach,' will be launched in March. It's been tested in Canada and Australia, ranking fifth in both countries' iPhone app store lists, according to the company. (AP Photo/Lehtikuva, Milla Takala) FINLAND OUT

The digital age generation makes the switch

Nadia visits Coast to escape Married At First Sight drama

Married At First Sight's Nadia Stamp takes a breather from the show's drama at Mooloolaba.

MAFS bride unwinds on the Coast ahead of commitment ceremony

‘I didn’t stuff it up like you have’: Plibersek on Q&A

“I didn’t stuff it up the way you have stuffed it up, George”: Tanya Plibersek.

Plibersek lashed out at Brandis to plenty of applause

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,280,000 ...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list…. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room...

Solid Home On 1 Acre In Central Position

16 Browns Crescent, Mcleods Shoot 2479

House 4 3 2 Auction 11 March...

Set on one easy care acre in the golden triangle of the Byron Bay Hinterland, this property offers an outstanding entry point into this prime location. McLeod’s...

home with pool in sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and entertaining. ...

3 Bed Home In The Heart Of Mullumbimby Village

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Brand new, nothing to do this low maintenance home is stylishly appointed with spotted gum timber floors, crisp modern decor and an abundance of natural light. A...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bay’s lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Country Living Close To Town

179 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 5 $1,150,000 to...

This beautiful home is only 2 km from Mullumbimby town centre and it captures the true essence of Country living. The North facing property is set on 4.5...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $690,000 to...

This beautifully presented home is in the heart of Main Arm and zoned RU5 Village. The property has 3 well-appointed bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 car carport plus...

A BYRON BAY FAVOURITE

4/53 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 3 3 2 $725,000 ...

Have you been dreaming of having your very own holiday property in Byron Bay? Perhaps you're after a smart investment property that can double up as a perfect...

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Proposed $21 million airpark in holding pattern

A front view of the proposed new aviation museum at Evans Head.

Late businessman's dream on hold ... for now

Clarence River island paradise selling for $5M

Former Ballina councillor Margaret Howes is selling her island getaway.

GALLERY: Tropical getaway with beaches and airstrip put on market.

Bidding could start at $1.4M for sought after property

Farrell McCrohon's Jojo Newby rides on a property recently listed at Buccarumbi

One of largest rural properties on market to go under hammer today

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!