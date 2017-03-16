Richmond MP against anti-vaxxer's Mullum talk

Justine Elliot is the Labor candidate for Richmond.

SELF-described vaccination advocate and Richmond MP, Justine Elliot is against American anti-vaxxer and 'superfoods' campaigner David 'Avocado' Wolfe speaking in Mullumbimby tonight.

"I don't agree with the sentiments of the speaker who is in Mullumbimby tonight,” Ms Elliot said.

"I think vaccinations save lives and I'll always be advocating for that.

"At the same time, I appreciate there are different views but I am very, very clear on my view.”

Mr Wolfe's appearance at the Mullumbimby Civic Hall is said to be centred on discussing issues "beyond health to share new findings on how the world really works and how to navigate it in a two-hour Byron Bay exclusive intimate talk.”

Byron Shire Council rented out the Mullumbimby Civic Hall to the self-proclaimed "rock star of superfoods”, a move which has been criticised by members of the community.

Ms Elliot said local governments are responsible for who they allow to use their venues.

"It's really a matter for the council as to who they rent their rooms out to,” she said.

"Personally, I don't believe it helps anyone having speakers such as the anti vaxxer speaker tonight.

"We are a democracy and people are allowed to express their views.”