Richard Wilkins jets in for Karl’s wedding

THE party has officially arrived in Mexico, with Today host Karl Stefanovic's drinking buddy Richard "Dickie" Wilkins touching down in Los Cabos.

Arriving with his son Christian and girlfriend Virgina Burmeister, Dickie was struggling to keep his famous locks in place as he walked out of the international airport yesterday ahead of Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough's wedding.

Richard Wilkins (left to right), girlfriend Virginia Burmeister and son Christian arrive at the Los Cabos airport. Picture: Matrix

Other guests seen arriving in the coastal tourist town yesterday included Yarbrough's business partner Tammie Ingham and Today sports reporter Tim Gilbert.

The guests arrived just hours after The Daily Telegraph revealed Stefanovic would be left at the altar by his best man James Packer.

Other guests expected to attend the wedding include model Montana Cox, party boy Jordan Barrett and Sydney personality Roxy Jacenko.