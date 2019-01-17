Reid dishes on bathroom encounter with singer

RICHARD Reid has revealed how an unexpected meeting with one celebrity left him wondering if he had missed out on an opportunity with the star.

Chatting to Natasha Exelby and Angie Kent on Wednesday's episode of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! Reid detailed how an awkward bathroom encounter with Ricky Martin left him scratching his head afterwards.

"I met Ricky Martin in Los Angeles in the bathroom at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills," Reid recalled.

"I went to the bathroom, went over, was washing my hands and then he came in and then he came up to the double sink... he goes, 'hey.' and I'm like, 'oh hey, how are you doing? yeah this place is really nice huh.'''

Reid said Martin's willingness to chat made him wonder if the singer had followed him into the bathroom with the hopes of striking up a conversation.

Richard Reid speculated he may have missed out on an opportunity with the singer

"Of course in my head I'm like 'did he follow me in here, because I was just in there (another room) and he probably saw me in there'," Reid said.

"And then I washed my hands and I was like, 'OK,' and then I left and he was like, 'yeah OK," Reid added, imitating a disappointed look.

"So I was wondering if there was a moment? I couldn't tell if there was that linger."

But an excited Kent was convinced there had been something there, telling Reid: "You kind of had a moment with Ricky!"

"Yeah, but I always have those moments where afterwards I'm like, oh was that a moment, you know?" Reid replied. "I couldn't go back in the bathroom (saying), 'oh yeah got a couple more drops.'"

Ricky Martin. Picture: Araya Diaz

Describing the Livin La Vida Loca singer's appearance, Reid said he was attractive but

"wears a lot of makeup".

"Because he's got bad skin actually," he explained.

"Like acne scars?" Kent asked.

"Yeah," Reid replied.

While he's only been in the jungle a few days Reid has already been sharing plenty of celebrity gossip, telling his camp mates on Tuesday about his favourite and least liked stars.

Reid labelled Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Lopez his best encounters, while Tommy Lee Jones was "not nice".

He also claimed Julia Roberts wasn't as attractive in person, saying: "She's got a tiny-ass head. Little teeny head. HUGE eyes. HUGE mouth. LONG nose."

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30pm on Network 10.