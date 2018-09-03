Top Gear star gassed and robbed in villa

Richard Hammond, from The Grand Tour. Picture: Amazon Prime and Channel 7

Richard Hammond, from The Grand Tour. Picture: Amazon Prime and Channel 7

TV star Richard Hammond and his wife were gassed before they were robbed in their holiday villa in the South of France.

The host of Amazon Prime's popular show The Grand Tour and his wife Mindy were floored by anaesthetic gas before a team of robbers stole from them and their 15 guests who were all staying together in a San Tropez villa.

Mindy, 53, revealed she woke up as a team of burglars pilfered cash and jewellery.

The Express columnist described it as a "horror story" and revealed: "I went downstairs and into the hallway. The door into the living room was shut but I heard a male voice behind the door.

The Grand Tour host Richard Hammond with James May and Jeremy Clarkson. Picture: Supplied

"I thought it was another couple staying up and went back to bed.

"Actually, it was the burglars."

She said the robbers searched the rooms of all of their 15 guests.

She added: ""That just makes my blood run cold. I could have easily walked in and it could have been unpleasant."

The couple's daughter, Willow, 15, realised her watch was missing the day after the raid.

Guests at the villa, who had been enjoying a 1920s themed cocktail party the night before, also found cash missing from their handbags.

The former Top Gear host, 48, slept through the horrifying ordeal.

Gas raids have been reported in the holiday region, which attracts rich and famous holiday-makers.

Ex-Formula One supremo Jensen Button has been among the victims.

Richard Hammond has had his share of driving scares. Picture: DriveTribe

Mindy added: "You have got to have some kind of confidence to do that and to be quite satisfied that people aren't going to wake up.

"That morning I slept in until eight. I didn't even wake to Richard's snoring! Nobody woke up.

"It turned out they had burgled the neighbouring property as well in the same night."

The robbers also targeted neighbouring villas on the same night.

They were caught on CCTV and were arrested by police within 48 hours of the break-in last month.

Last year, Hammond was in a massive crash that left him with a broken leg after he lost control and flipped his supercar while filming the second season of The Grand Tour.

Hammond told News Corp Australia of how he was flown to hospital from the scene after the horrific crash, saying he called Mindy to tell her he had been hurt.

"I borrowed a phone before I was flown, I didn't want her to see it on the internet," he recalled.

"She matters more than most and she was reassured. Accidents happen. But I am now back driving and for my two teenage girls dad's taxi is back in operation."

