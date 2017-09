The Beach Hotel in Byron Bay has sold for $70 million.

The Beach Hotel in Byron Bay has sold for $70 million.

THE famous Beach Hotel in Byron Bay has sold to a fund linked to one of Australia's richest families.

The hotel has sold for $70 million to Impact Investment Group - linked to the wealthy Melbourne-based Liberian family.

Keen race car driver Max Twigg, who bought the pub for $44 million 10 years ago, was the seller.

The property was developed by Paul Hogan sidekick John Cornell and overlooks Byron Bay's Main Beach.

Read more at Goldcoastbulletin.com.au