Rich lister’s ex granted bail over alleged kidnap plot

THE former wife of one of Sydney's richest businessmen has been granted bail and released from hospital after she allegedly kidnapped her own mother.

Naremburn woman Lauren Pollack is accused of assaulting her mother Royalene, tying her up and taking her against her will in January.

The former partner of hedge fund manager Philip Mathews has been in custody since then, spending the past three months in a mental health clinic for drug and alcohol addiction, the NSW Supreme Court heard.

But a judge on Monday granted Pollack bail, ordering her to be released from St John of God Hospital in Burwood into the custody of her father after her mum agreed to move out of their Cherrybrook home.

"Her father will act as her jailer 24 hours per day, seven days a week," Defence barrister Michael Coroneos said.

"(Her mother) is prepared to make that sacrifice to move out of her family home of 38 years."

Pollack's marriage with Mr Mathews, who has previously been named on the BRW rich list, broke down in 2014.

Mr Coroneos said Pollack had been under significant stress stemming from family issues and was abusing booze and prescription drugs when the alleged kidnapping occurred.

"It changed her personality completely," he said.

DPP Solicitor David Laird opposed the bail application, flagging police concerns that Pollack's parents, "having gone through this process before" may be less vigilant.

Justice Elizabeth Fullerton questioned the couple, who were present in court, whether they had a "cherry cabinet" in their home that might tempt their daughter. But Mr Pollack assured the judge they didn't drink.

"This is a somewhat unusual situation and I am confident that Mr Pollack will ensure there's no eruption of discontent or conflict," she said.

Justice Fullerton said the remorseful woman has made dramatic progress since beginning her rehab treatment program, with the family hoping to resolve the matter "without lengthy litigation".

Pollack is banned from seeing her mother, who is a Crown witness in the case, except under the supervision of her father when her mum visits the family home.

Justice Fullerton also ordered Pollack to submit to regular blood and liver function tests, not to leave the home unless accompanied by her father and to report to Castle Hill police station three times a week.

Pollack is next due to appear before Burwood Local Court on Wednesday.