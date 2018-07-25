Queenslander Martin bleeds blue and white

HE was born in Cairns, raised in the Whitsundays and lived in Townsville but Canterbury has Rhyse Martin's heart.

Even though he's only played eight NRL games with the club, he told The Daily Telegraph if he didn't re-sign with the Bulldogs that he would have rather moved to England than play for another team.

"There was interest from others but you know, I didn't really want to go to another team," he said.

"I bit of my heart is at the Bulldogs so I'm actually really happy to be here to be honest."

The boom backrower revealed just how close the Belmore club to losing the fan favourite, saying he had resigned himself to the idea of switching to the Super League.

"There was a fair bit of interest over in the Super League," he said.

"We were at the point where we were nearly about to go. I'm glad we are staying now.

"There was a few clubs over there.

"Leeds where one, they're a good club, if I had to make the move it would have been fine but another year here will do me a world of good."

The Proserpine Brahmans junior agreed to a one-year extension on Monday and is backing himself to earn a better deal next season.

He says signing on for a single year will act as added motivation to play his best football week in week out.

"I think just for my experience, I've only played eight games now and hopefully by the end of next year I will have 20 or 30 games and I can have a bit more backing behind me and a bit more experience with that side of things," he said.

"For my career, I think that would be the best way to do it. Next year is going to be a big year for me. I've got confidence in my football, hopefully it pays off."

Rhyse Martin in action for the Bulldogs.

Martin says he's just grateful he's been given the opportunity to repay the faith shown in him by new coach Dean Pay.

He says enduring a tough season on the field, the Bulldogs currently anchored at the bottom of the ladder, has only made him hungrier for success.

"This is where I got my opportunity so I wanted to stay and when you're not travelling too well, for me I felt that I wanted to see the other side, the good side of things and what it would feel like when we were winning," he said.

By NRL standards Martin, 25, is a late bloomer having only made his debut against Brisbane early this year in round nine.

He says watching other players progress through the junior grades and into the NRL while he was left biding his time in the Intrust Super Premiership only made putting pen to paper on a new deal all that much "sweeter".

"You see all the guys that you played under 20s go and start playing NRL and then you go in and play ISP … you battle in that for a couple of years as you see guys go and play NRL.

So finally getting my chance was a relief because there is a lot of work you put in and there are a lot of highs and lows. I guess you as long as you don't give up and keep trying your hardest. That's what I did and it paid off."

