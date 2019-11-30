RFS warns of falling trees and spot fires

FALLING TREES: The Rural Fire Service is warning drivers avoid taking back roads to avoid road closures as falling trees are a real threat due to bushfires.

SENIOR firefighters are warning people the Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge Fire is expected to generate spot fires and increase the number of falling trees as the winds pick up on Saturday.

The fire has charred over 113,000 hectares and is still burning out of control.

A Rural Fire Service spokesman said the fire has been so intense and so broad, that falling trees are a real worry both on the fireground and across roads.

He urged people to stay out of fore-affected areas.

"We would want people to strongly consider their need to travel," he said.

"Falling trees are real concern."

As they go about their dirty and often dangerous work of backburning, asset protection and maintaining containment lines, the RFS said they very much appreciate the other agencies who are assisting on the fireground.

"At the Myall Road Creek Fire Road Fires we have approximately 180 firefighters from RFS, Fire and Rescue NSW, National Parks and Forestry NSW," he said.

"Today we are expecting to have fixed-wing and rotary aircraft supporting ground crews and the Kiwis are doing in the nightshift along with Forestry NSW and RFS."

Currently all fires in the Noirthern Rivers remain at Advice level.

According to the RFS spokesman, the Mt Nardi fire which has burned over 6,500ha is still active.

"The Mt Nardi Fire has not expanded at this point," he said.

"We are optimistic and today will be a good test and we will have a much better picture by the end of the day."

He said the Border Trail Fire, Woodenbong area has burned more than 18.000ha.

Crews continue to patrol the Mount Clunies Road area and if conditions allow, firefighters will continue to undertake backburning operations to strengthen containment lines.

This will see an increase in fire activity as crews undertake this important work. Summerland Way is open however, the Mount Lindsay Road remains closed.

MYALL CREEK ROAD FIRE

Current Situation

Overnight, crews were actively patrolling and undertaking asset protection in the Whiporie, Gallagher's Lane and Mororo Road areas.

Today's forecast north-westerly winds will see activity and the risk of spot fires ahead of the main fire in the below areas:

Ashby

Mororo Road

Ashby Heights

Gallagher's Lane

Tullymorgan Road

Iluka

Woombah

Current conditions may also result in an increase of smoke in these areas.

People in these areas are advised to monitor conditions, if you or your property are not prepared, or your plan is to leave, leaving early is the safest option.

The fire continues to progress in a northerly direction in the Bundjalung National Park in the areas of Turners Road towards Korindiri Ridge, as well as New Italy and Swan Bay.

Residents in the areas of Mount Marsh Road, Six Mile Swamp Road, Fullers Road, Whiporie, Camira Creek or Old Tenterfield Road need to monitor conditions.

Strong winds mean there is an increased risk of falling trees across the fire ground and surrounding areas.

The Pacific Highway is currently open, but be aware that roads may be closed at short notice.

BOARDER TRAIL WOODENBONG AREA

Current Situation

A fire is burning in the Woodenbong area near the Queensland border.

Crews continue to patrol the Mount Clunies Road area.

If conditions allow, firefighters will continue to undertake backburning operations to strengthen containment lines. This will see an increase in fire activity as crews undertake this important work.

Summerland Way is open however the Mount Lindsay Road remains closed. Stay up to date with Live Traffic NSW. Advice If you are in the areas of Woodenbong, Unumgar, Grevillia, and Grahams Creek and surrounds, monitor conditions.

If you are in the area of Old Grevilla, Findon Road and Lions Road, monitor conditions.

If you are in the area of Mount Lindesay, on the Queensland side of the border, visit the QFES website for advice and warnings.

KNOW WHAT TO DO

If your plan is to leave and the path is clear, leaving early is the safest option.

Do not expect a fire truck at your property and don't wait for a warning.

Keep informed, watch out for changing conditions and check your Bush Fire Survival Plan.

If you don't have a plan, decide now what you will do.

There are road closures in place - do not try to take back roads around the closures. You may put yourself in further danger.

STAY UP TO DATE

Listen to your local radio stations including ABC local radio or 94.5 FM, 738 AM

Check official messaging on NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone Facebook page

For information on road conditions or closures, call Live Traffic NSW on 131 700 or check www.livetraffic.com

For Disaster Welfare Assistance call 1800 018 444 or www.emergency.nsw.gov.au If you need to report a new fire or require urgent assistance, dial Triple Zero (000),