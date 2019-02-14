Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A total fire ban is in place across NSW.
A total fire ban is in place across NSW. File
Weather

RFS warns against slashing, welding during fire ban

Liana Turner
by
12th Feb 2019 2:28 PM

THE RURAL Fire Service has warned residents to follow extra precautions as the mercury soars this week.

RFS Northern Rivers Superintendent Boyd Townsend said while all fires in the district were currently under control, this could quickly change in the very hot and dry conditions.

Supt Townsend said a total fire ban - in place across all of NSW today - could be extended to tomorrow, but this will be confirmed later today.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 40C in Lismore and Casino tomorrow.

Supt Townsend said the RFS hadn't been issuing any fire permits locally for about the past month.

"It's pretty obvious that it's hot outside today," he said.

"Things are so dry for the Northern Rivers at the moment.

"Any fires starting are going to be difficult."

He said very low humidity and north-westerly winds were contributing to the potentially dangerous conditions.

Supt Townsend said it was likely a total fire ban would remain in place for Wednesday.

"We just want to get the message out that people can't go and light up a pile of leaves in their backyard," he said.

He said it was also important for people to minimise certain farm-related activities in the heat of the day.

He said welding and grinding in the open was a high-risk activity that could spark a fire in the current conditions.

Slashing, also, could be "quite dangerous" and should be avoided, he said.

Fires in the open are not permitted during a total fire ban, including solid-fuel barbecues.

Supt Townsend said gas barbecues at premises were allowed.

He said firefighters were yesterday called to a blaze in Broadwater caused by this sort of work.

"That was caused by people welding a tank in a grass paddock," Supt Townsend said.

"That got away fairly quickly... (but) was brought under control before it got to the National Park, which was good."

He said a crew working on the Pacific Highway upgrade kindly lent fire crews a hand with their grader.

Fire crews had been called twice in two days to the same location in Bora Ridge, which is believed to have been deliberately lit.

"We believe (this fire) is suspicious and we've got fire investigators looking at that," Supt Townsend said.

He said a fire on Mothersoles Rd at Ellangowan was also being investigated.

For updated fire danger information, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

More Stories

northern rivers fires rfs northern rivers total fire ban
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

    premium_icon Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

    Breaking SHE allegedly left a fire unattended in her backyard before it spread into bushland.

    Pedestrian remains critical after crash on highway

    premium_icon Pedestrian remains critical after crash on highway

    News The highway was closed for some time after the incident

    18-year-old sentenced over drunken attack on teens

    premium_icon 18-year-old sentenced over drunken attack on teens

    Crime Assault could have led to a "lengthy period of time” behind bars

    Heroes praised for keeping Tabulam safe

    premium_icon Heroes praised for keeping Tabulam safe

    News FIREFIGHTERS joined other agencies to keep Tabulam safe