RFS warn of smoke hazard from reduction burnoffs

THE RFS has issued a statement about smoke hazard.

Controlled hazard reduction burning continues in a number of areas around the Clarence Valley, Richmond Valley, Newcastle, Central Coast, Sydney (Northern Beaches, The Hills, Hawkesbury, Hornsby and Sutherland), the Blue Mountains as well as in areas along the Illawarra and South Coast and the Southern Highlands.

While most of the smoke should clear this afternoon and tonight, smoke may settle in some areas.

These are important controlled burns which will reduce the risk to people and properties from bush fires.

For a list of planned hazard reduction burns check www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/hr.

Your health and smoke

Smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning can affect some people more than others.

NSW Health reminds people that children, older adults and people with heart and lung conditions are most susceptible to the effects of air pollution and excessive smoke.

If you have asthma or a lung condition, reduce outdoor activities if smoke levels are high and if shortness of breath or coughing develops, take your reliever medicine or seek medical advice.

Asthma sufferers need to follow their Asthma Action Plan and take their relieving medication where necessary. If symptoms get worse, seek medical advice. Further advice is available from the Asthma Foundation website.

Here are some tips to stay safe during hazard reduction burning.

Monitor the NSW RFS hazard reduction page for information about planned burns and smoke advisories in your area.

Keep doors and windows closed to prevent smoke from entering your home.

Remove washing from clotheslines.

Ensure pets have a protected area.

If you're driving through a smoky area, slow down, keep your windows up and turn your headlights on.

Don't call Triple Zero just to report that it's smoky. Save Triple Zero for emergencies.

