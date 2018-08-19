Teen allegedly lit 175ha fire threatening Tabulam

A 14-YEAR-old boy has been charged with intentionally cause fire after an RFS fire truck was damaged and an estimated 175ha of land burnt out in Tabulam yesterday.

Emergency services were called to a property on Plains Station Road at Tabulam, 65km west of Casino, about 12.30pm yesterday after reports of an out-of-control fire.

The RFS responded with five ground crews and five aircraft while residents of the Tabulam township were put on standby for evacuation.

The Bruxner Highway was closed when the Tabulam Bridge caught alight, and the Tabulam RFS tanker was damaged before the fire was brought under control about 6pm.

An estimated 175ha of land has been burnt out with fences, power poles and sheds destroyed.

Investigators from the Richmond Police District initiated inquiries and arrested the 14-year-old.

He was initially conveyed to Tabulam Police Station but due to the fire, the station had no power or internet facilities so he was taken to Casino Police Station and charged with intentionally cause fire and be reckless as to its spread, and leave fire lit/used in open air without extinguishing it.

The boy was granted conditional bail to attend a children's court on Wednesday 5 September 2018.

This is the second significant fire in the Tabulam area this week; a 52-year-old man remains before the courts charged over a fire which destroyed 12ha of bushland about 3pm on Wednesday 15 August 2018.

The incidents are not connected.