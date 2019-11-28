RFS predict fire flare-up today

SENIOR firefighters urge residents to be aware a massive increase of fires in areas already impacted by the Mayall Creek Road Fire are expected to flare up later today.

A Rural Fire Service spokesman said on Thursday November 28, residents will notice more smoke and they should monitor conditions, despite the Myall Creek Road Fire being downgraded to Advice level on Wednesday.

“Today we have increased smoke in the air under them influence of a lighter southerly breeze,” he said.

“This afternoon the wind will blow from the north-easterly and strengthen, and that means the areas of Serendipity and New Italy through to Ashby, Ashby Heights, Mangrove Creek Rd and Mororo Rd will likely see an increase in fire activity as the afternoon goes on.”

The spokesman also said firefighters from a cross the ditch were doing great work in supporting their Australian colleagues.

“Last night there was good work done with the New Zealand firefighters successfully undertaking a backburn at Saltwater Flat at Iluka,” he said.

“However, it is important to monitor conditions and if your plan is to leave the area then leave early as this fire is not going away.”

Residents should not become complacement but get themselves a routine which allows them to monitor conditions so they do not get caught out, he said.

“These bushfires are not going away in the next few days, this fire season is unprecedented, it’s breaking all metrics....everyone in this area must stay informed,” he said.

“We are not expecting to see a decrease in fire activity until we see significant rain and at this stage, there is none predicted before Christmas.”

RFS information on the Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge Fire

SITUATION

Fire behaviour eased overnight with crews patrolling and undertaking asset protection in Ashby Heights, Woombah and Gap Road areas.

This morning, the fire will be under the influence of a southerly wind which will move in the direction of Gap Rd.

Low cloud cover will see smoke remain in many areas across the fire ground including the Evans Head area.

Early afternoon the wind is forecast to shift to a north-easterly, strengthening into the evening. There will likely be an increase in fire activity in the below areas:

Serendipity

New Italy

Ashby

Mororo Road

Ashby Heights

Gallagher’s Road

Mangrove Creek Road

People in these areas are advised to monitor conditions, if they are not prepared, their property is undefendable or their plan is to leave, leaving early is the safest option.

Last night, New Zealand firefighting crews successfully completed a back-burn in the Saltwater Inlet Management Trail (off the Iluka Rd).

Residents of Iluka are asked to stay up to date and if they have left the area it still may not be safe to return.

The Pacific Highway is currently open, but be aware that roads may be closed at short notice.

KNOW WHAT TO DO

If your plan is to leave and the path is clear, leaving early is the safest. Do not expect a fire truck

at your property.

Keep informed, watch out for changing conditions and check your Bush Fire Survival Plan.

If you don’t have a plan, decide now what you will do.

There are road closures in place – do not try to take back roads around the closures. You may put yourself in further danger.

STAY UP TO DATE

Listen to your local radio stations including ABC local radio or 94.5 FM, 738 AM

Check official messaging on NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone Facebook page

For information on road conditions or closures, call Live Traffic NSW on 131 700 or check

www.livetraffic.com