Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman allegedly broke into a car outside a Lismore motel and stole an RFS uniform from a visiting firefighter, in town to help to fight local fires.
A woman allegedly broke into a car outside a Lismore motel and stole an RFS uniform from a visiting firefighter, in town to help to fight local fires. Lismore Police District
Crime

RFS gear stolen from motel room

23rd Aug 2018 10:40 AM

A WOMAN has been arrested after stealing from a Rural Fire Service member.

Lismore police allege that this morning a car parked outside a motel in Lismore was broken into.

Senior Constable David Henderson said the motel room was occupied by an RFS volunteer who had travelled to the area to help fight the local fires. An RFS uniform was stolen.

A short time later at Lismore Square Police located a 44-year-old female with an RFS jumper on and a bag owned by an RFS volunteer. Police also located personal RFS personal protective clothing nearby, being fire fighting pants, jacket and gloves.

The female was issued a Court Attendance Notice for having goods in custody and will appear in Lismore Local Court next month.

The property was returned to the volunteer.

lismore northern rivers crime stolen rfs uniform
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'I will not resign... this is about integrity': Kevin Hogan

    'I will not resign... this is about integrity': Kevin Hogan

    News IT HAS been labelled a controversial and "ballsy" move. But the Page MP says his decision was made out of respect for his "fed up" community.

    Ballsy move by Kevin Hogan to save his seat

    premium_icon Ballsy move by Kevin Hogan to save his seat

    Opinion "Kevin wisely knows that Peter Dutton's brand is potentially toxic"

    Man allegedly had sex with dogs 19 times

    premium_icon Man allegedly had sex with dogs 19 times

    Crime He also stole 300+ pairs of panties and secretly filmed girls

    TANK TRAGEDY: Plea for caution after death on property

    TANK TRAGEDY: Plea for caution after death on property

    News Police have urged those working in confined spaces to take care

    Local Partners