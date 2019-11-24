RFS captain said suspicious fire 'completely irresponsible'

SUSPICIOUS FIRE: Every second day the Wardell Fire Brigade sends a crew to help combat the Bora Ridge fire but they also attended a 'suspicious' fire closer to home at the local sports ground.

A RURAL Fire Service captain has hit out at the utter stupidity of anyone lighting a fire after his brigade was called to extinguish a small bushfire

Wardell RFS captain Ray Collyer said he is despair that anyone would be stupid or malicious enough to be lighting fires when it seems half of New South Wales is burning.

"Mate, it's completely irresponsible to be lighting fires at this time,” he said.

"Everyone, the RFS, police, everyone has said this message 1000 times.”

He said six firefighters and two fire trucks from the Wardell Fire Brigade were called to put out a small but potentially dangerous bushfire at Wardell Sports Ground on Saturday night.

"The fire seemed suspicious to me considering where it was by the sports club,” he said.

"We got the call at 7.54pm last night and responded and when we got there the fire was burning in the bush and was between 10 and 15 square meters.

"It was quite dangerous with the wind bearing down on to the clubhouse.”

Mr Collyer said Fire & Rescue Ballina 211 also attended.

"Ballina 211 came out and gave us a hand,” he said.

"We put a fair bit of water on it to make sure it did not reignite as there is a lot of tea trees in the area.”

He said the police have been notified due to the nature of the fire.

"My suspicion as to where it was and with the extremely dry conditions it was deliberate,” he said.

"But it's up to the police to determine if they follow this up any further.”

Mr Collyer said his crew finally returned to the fire station at 9.30pm.

"We are putting a crew every second day down to the bora Ridge fires,” he said.

"And we are going down tonight to the Myall Creek Road fire”.

On social media Jimmy Kindom posted his and the community's gratitude to the Wardell Fire Brigade.

"If the Wardell Fire Brigade had not got there it could have easily spread to our houses and indeed our village as the wind was blowing very strong in a South Easterly direction,” he posted.

"Our sincere appreciation to the Brigade who were on site within 5 minutes. They had only got back yesterday from fighting fires near the Pacific Highway down south.”