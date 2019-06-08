RFS brings in cuddly support for children facing trauma

Gentle Bears are being used by the Rural Fire Service to help children exposed to traumatic incidents.

THE impact of experiencing a traumatic incident can remain with children long after the fact.

But the NSW Rural Fire Service has issued 2500 "Gentle Bears” to stations across the state, including on the Northern Rivers, to help youngsters who are involved with emergency situations.

The Far North Coast and Northern Rivers RFS zones have received 110 and 70 bears respectively.

The Gentle Bear initiative was made possible by third party claims administrator Gallagher Bassett and the South Australian police.

Gallagher Bassett CEO John McNamara said Gentle Bears were an "emotional aid for children in emergency situations like house fires or serious road traffic accidents”.

He said his company had partnered with Insurance and Care NSW (icare) to expand the program to NSW.

"These bears distract a child's attention from the immediate, distressing situation by providing a reassuring and safe object to latch on to,” he said.

Icare's general manager of agency engagement Britt Coombe said the Gentle Bear program could also help to support volunteers in difficult situations.

"Volunteer firefighters do an amazing job taking care of the community in times of crisis, however, the trauma associated with these situations can negatively impact the mental health of volunteers,” she said.

"As the workers compensation insurer for NSW, we know that psychological injuries are amongst the most costly and most life changing.”

She said research had shown supporting others could reduce your own physiological stress responses to traumatic situations.

"Gentle Bear represented an opportunity for us to support the mental health and wellbeing of NSW's volunteer firefighters,” Ms Coombe said.

"We hope Gentle Bear will not only benefit the children who are affected by emergency situations, but that it will also look out for the wellbeing of our volunteer fire fighters who are able to 'doing something' in a situation that can otherwise make them feel powerless.”