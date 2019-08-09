Roads closed around out of control fire west of Grafton

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - OUT OF CONTROL: Aerial footage of the large bush fire burning near Whiteman Creek.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - OUT OF CONTROL: Aerial footage of the large bush fire burning near Whiteman Creek. NSW Rural Fire Service/Facebook

UPDATE 3PM: Road closures are in place around the Whiteman Creek area as fire crews continue to battle an out-of-control fire.

The fire has grown to 321ha in size as multiple Rural Fire Service crews battle to contain the blaze.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said a number of homes in the area were under threat earlier in the day before they were saved by RFS Clarence Valley District crews.

However, the fire had since jumped containment lines established by the RFS, with strong winds making the work of fire crews difficult.

The fire is at a watch and act alert level, and residents in the area are advised to enact their bush fire plans.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Whitemans Creek Rd

Clarence Way at Summerland Way

Clarence Way at Eastern Greverts Rd

EARLIER: AN OUT-of-control grass fire has been upgraded to watch and act status, as Rural Fire Service crews battle to contain the fire.

The fire is currently 22ha in size, and currently burning around Clarence Way, Whiteman Creek.

Numerous resources have been deployed to contain the fire, including the RFS large aerial tanker water bomber aircraft.

Residents near the area of in the vicinity of Whiteman Creek Rd and Clarence Way are advised to enact their bush fire plan.