Rezoning to be considered for coastal development site

TWO planning changes for part of the Ballina coast will be considered at a council meeting today.

Ballina Shire Council will first consider a planning proposal for the Skennars Head Expansion Area.

The proposed changes would include the rezoning of parts of a property known as Stewart's Farm, with the application of business and medium density residential zones.

Councillors resolved to endorse the proposal and to submit it for gateway determination with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment in December last year.

That determination was granted on February 15 this year.

The proposal was placed on public exhibition from August 8 until September 28.

According to the council's report, they received a total of 81 submissions during this time.

The planning proposal includes a B1 "neighbourhood centre” zone of about 13,200 sq m and a medium density residential zone of 29,250 sq m.

It also includes changing an 870 sq m area of land that's currently zoned B1 to medium density residential.

The council's staff have recommended councillors endorse proposed changes to the Ballina Local Environmental Plan 2012 and allow staff to finalise and implement the proposal.

Also at today's meeting, councillors will consider a proposed voluntary planning agreement, also for the Skennars Head Expansion Area.

It's expected this will be discussed in a confidential session.

Ballina Shire Council will meet at the Cherry St chamber from 9am today.