This Northern Rivers village is set to boom

VILLAGE PEOPLE: Bexhill Village could see more families move in now a new site has been rezoned.

FOLLOWING seven years of planning, the village of Bexhill is set to boom, with councillors voting to amend the structure plan allowing land to be rezoned.

On Tuesday night at Lismore City Council's May meeting, councillor Neil Marks moved and Cr Darlene Cook seconded the motion, which has been on the drawing board since 2012.

Cr Marks said the rezoning will assist in meeting the demand for urban land.

It was subsequently voted for by councillors Greg Bennett, Elly Bird, Nancy Casson, Cook, Vanessa Ekins, Eddie Lloyd, Marks and Bill Moorhouse, while Cr Adam Guise voted against and mayor Isaac Smith and Cr Gianpiero Battista are on leave.

The Bexhill village structure plan applies to land on the eastern side, with access to the site from Withers St.

Block size will have a minimum subdivision of 2500 sqm, about four to a hectare.

Bexhill is expected to see a growth spurt now the plan has been green-lighted by council due to its proximity to Lismore and the popular village of Clunes.

The village primarily consists of a small number of residential dwellings, a primary school, public hall, sporting fields and businesses fronting the eastern side of Bangalow Rd.

The subject land is bounded partly by Coleman Street to the north, North Street road reserve to the west and Osborne Street road reserve to the south.

According to the council's Far North Coast Regional Strategy 2006-31, the population within its area is projected to grow by 8000 additional dwellings by 2031 resulting in a demand for additional urban land.

Before the rezoning, the site at Bexhill was zoned RU1 Primary Production, which only allows dwelling houses if each is on an allotment of at least 40 hectares.

This severely limits the potential for residential development to occur on the site.