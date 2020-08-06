Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons at announcement of Rex returning to Grafton airport.
Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons at announcement of Rex returning to Grafton airport.
News

REXIT 2.0: Council’s call out for airport help

Adam Hourigan
25th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Clarence Valley Council will seek to join forces with their Lismore counterparts to plead for a years more Federal government funding to keep a passenger service to their airports.

The approach comes after Regional Express pulled out of both airports, seeking to take on Qantas across a metropolitan route, and moving their North Coast service to Coffs Harbour, also in competition to Qantas.

>>> RELATED: Rex leaves Grafton high and dry again

In a mayoral minute to Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Jim Simmons asked council to write to Deputy Prime Minister and Page MP Kevin Hogan seeking their support and request the federal government extend their financial support for regional airline services via current funding arrangements for another twelve months.

A REX flight arrives at Grafton airport.
A REX flight arrives at Grafton airport.

The second part of the motion authorised general manager Ashley Lindsay to begin negotiations urgently with Lismore Council to develop proposal to replace an airline service for the Sydney Grafton Lismore and return route.

Councillors supported the motion unanimously, but some councillors warned they needed to be prepared for the airport to continue life without a regular passenger service, suggesting further exploration of emergency services or freight hubs.

In response to questions from The Daily Examiner, a spokeswoman for deputy prime minister Michael McCormack made no comment on Rex’s pullout, and spoke of what they had done in the past, rather than pledge support for the future.

REX (regional express) will start selling flights between Sydney and Melbourne, offering customers full service at discount prices. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper
REX (regional express) will start selling flights between Sydney and Melbourne, offering customers full service at discount prices. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

“While the operation of individual routes is a commercial decision for airlines, the Australian Government has taken decisive action to ensure a viable and competitive aviation sector into the future,” she said.

“The Australian Government’s Regional Airline Network Support (RANS) program continues to run until the end of March and the Government is monitoring the situation. RANS has been invaluable, providing 12 months of crisis support to help maintain flights to Grafton.”

The spokeswoman for the deputy prime minister said the government expected the states to work with airlines to ensure the needs of their local communities are considered, particularly with inter and intrastate routes.

“The Government wants a viable and competitive airline industry, which is why we are developing a Five-Year Plan to strengthen and grow the Australian aviation sector beyond COVID-19,” she said.

“Planes in the air mean jobs on the ground.”

clarence valley council lismore city council regional express regional express airlines rex airlines
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police Association welcomes court's not guilty ruling

        Premium Content Police Association welcomes court's not guilty ruling

        News The union said the “failed and flawed prosecution” of a police officer should bring the role of the police watchdog into question.

        SES ready for more storms in Casino after ‘massive rain’

        Premium Content SES ready for more storms in Casino after ‘massive rain’

        News SES crews attended 16 jobs in around Casino on Wednesday night and they are...

        SES warns, 'be prepared' for severe storms and heavy rain

        Premium Content SES warns, 'be prepared' for severe storms and heavy rain

        Weather BOM said an inland trough continues to bring unsettled weather.

        Cop 'did what was necessary' to detain naked teen

        Premium Content Cop 'did what was necessary' to detain naked teen

        Crime A police officer has been found not guilty of assault