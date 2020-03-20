Rex slashes a number of flights from Lismore airport

Regional Express is an Australian airline based in Mascot, New South Wales. It operates scheduled regional services. (AAP/Emma Brasier)

REGIONAL Express, the sole carrier flying from Lismore Airport, has announced sweeping cuts to its flights in response to a sharp reduction in passengers.

All regional services have been cut, including flights between Sydney, Grafton and Lismore.

Instead of 18 return flights to Sydney from Lismore each week, there will be 11 return flights, effective from April 6.

Rex has suspended some routes altogether including Newcastle, Armidale and Port Augusta.

"If the situation worsens we may be forced to further reduce capacity in the interests of maintaining essential regional air services," Rex network strategy and sales general manager Warrick Lodge said.

"This capacity reduction alone will not be enough and we have reached out to local councils (airport owners) to seek a reduction in airport charges to keep operating costs to a bare minimum so that the reduced services can be sustainable.

"Rex is appreciative of the heartfelt support of many councils, like Parkes Shire Council, who proactively approached Rex in the spirit of partnership to grant a total waiver of airport charges during Rex's hour of need.

"Rex promises to also stand by these local councils in their moment of adversity when Rex is solidly back on its feet."

The airline is also pulling out of Ballina on March 28.

