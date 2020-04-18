REX rolls out body temperature testing

Rex’s National Airports Manager, David Brooksby, said that all passengers will now have their temperature taken by a digital thermometer at check-in. Picture: AAP Image/James Gourley

Rex’s National Airports Manager, David Brooksby, said that all passengers will now have their temperature taken by a digital thermometer at check-in. Picture: AAP Image/James Gourley

REGIONAL Express (Rex) announced on Friday (April 17) that it will be rolling out body temperature testing at check-in counters across its network of 55 destinations.

Rex’s National Airports Manager, David Brooksby, said “as an added precautionary measure to protect our passengers, staff and the communities we service during this period of pandemic and national health emergency, all passengers will have their temperature taken by a digital thermometer at check-in (or boarding for web check-in passengers).”

“Any passengers recording a temperature outside a healthy range will be denied boarding.”

“Rex staff commencing duty will also have their temperate tested at sign-on.”

“In addition, although this is not required under any existing regulation, Rex endeavours to space out the seating allocation of all passengers to facilitate social distancing. Unrelated parties will not be assigned seats next to each other where possible.”

“There will also be changes in the in-flight catering service provided to minimise the risk of infection.”

“We apologise for this inconvenience and thank all passengers in advance for their understanding.”

The airline has said on their website that while they are aware that some passengers may object to this measure, Rex reserves the right to deny travel to passengers who do not comply with body temperature testing.

“We implore everyone to understand that it is in your best interest and that of fellow passengers.”

“Aircraft are not incubators of COVID-19, people are.”