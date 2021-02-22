Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Regional Express 737 that will fly between Sydney and Melbourne
A Regional Express 737 that will fly between Sydney and Melbourne
News

Rex offers new flights to Melbourne, but there’s a catch

Adam Hourigan
22nd Feb 2021 11:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Regional Express’ new foray into the domestic travel market have been trumpeted as a new lease on life for the airline.

It even promised a new fly-through service for its regional ports, such as Grafton and Lismore, that you could check baggage all the way through on specially priced one-stop flights.

From March 1, this will come true as on the scheduled days of departure, Grafton and Lismore travellers will be able to book their flight from home all the way through to Melbourne, stopping at Sydney, with luggage booked through and prices as low as $200.

There’s just one problem – there’s no direct way home.

With Rex’s only flight to Grafton and Lismore leaving Sydney at 7am, there is no connecting Melbourne flight to meet the early morning departure – the first flight from Melbourne also leaving at 7am each day.

To fly back into Grafton or Lismore airport, you can fly on Rex from Melbourne to Sydney up to six times a day, with fares priced at $48 at the moment, stay overnight in Sydney, and then take the 7am flight from Sydney back to Grafton or Lismore, with fares on this leg starting around $160.

Other airports that Regional Express on the North Coast such as Armidale have multiple flights that line up with the Melbourne to Sydney service, thus allowing them the fly-through fare to work.

The new fly-thru fares will being on March 1 across the network, with a launch event scheduled for the first Melbourne Sydney flight scheduled that morning.

grafton airport lismore airport regional express regional express airlines
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW PLAN (AGAIN): How our water strategy will be developed

        Premium Content NEW PLAN (AGAIN): How our water strategy will be developed

        News Rous County Council has a new plan for 2021, now that the Dunoon Dam is out of the region’s water strategy.

        Why charges were dropped against man accused of poisoning

        Premium Content Why charges were dropped against man accused of poisoning

        Crime Police had alleged he made a man drink disinfectant while holding him at...

        One man’s 16-year quest to find out what happened to Simone

        Premium Content One man’s 16-year quest to find out what happened to Simone

        News German journalist talks about the Strobel family, and their anguish

        How saleyards secured ‘significant, renowned’ event

        Premium Content How saleyards secured ‘significant, renowned’ event

        News The facility is cementing its reputation as one of Australia's best