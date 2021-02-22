Rex offers new flights to Melbourne, but there’s a catch

Regional Express’ new foray into the domestic travel market have been trumpeted as a new lease on life for the airline.

It even promised a new fly-through service for its regional ports, such as Grafton and Lismore, that you could check baggage all the way through on specially priced one-stop flights.

From March 1, this will come true as on the scheduled days of departure, Grafton and Lismore travellers will be able to book their flight from home all the way through to Melbourne, stopping at Sydney, with luggage booked through and prices as low as $200.

There’s just one problem – there’s no direct way home.

With Rex’s only flight to Grafton and Lismore leaving Sydney at 7am, there is no connecting Melbourne flight to meet the early morning departure – the first flight from Melbourne also leaving at 7am each day.

To fly back into Grafton or Lismore airport, you can fly on Rex from Melbourne to Sydney up to six times a day, with fares priced at $48 at the moment, stay overnight in Sydney, and then take the 7am flight from Sydney back to Grafton or Lismore, with fares on this leg starting around $160.

Other airports that Regional Express on the North Coast such as Armidale have multiple flights that line up with the Melbourne to Sydney service, thus allowing them the fly-through fare to work.

The new fly-thru fares will being on March 1 across the network, with a launch event scheduled for the first Melbourne Sydney flight scheduled that morning.

