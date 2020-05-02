Rex flights between Sydney and Ballina to commence next week

COMMENCING Friday May 8, Regional Express (Rex) will operate twice weekly services between Sydney and Ballina. These services are set to operate on Tuesday’s and Friday’s.

This announcement follows the airlines success in securing financial support under the COVID-19 Regional Airline Network Support (RANS) program, which was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on March 28.

Under the program, regional airlines will be aided in maintaining a minimal weekly schedule to regional and remote ports for up to six months.

In total, Rex will now be operating 88 weekly return services under the various funding arrangements.

Rex’s Deputy Chairman, the Hon John Sharp AM said “regional Australia owes the DPM Michael McCormack and the Morrison Government a great debt of gratitude for providing funding to ensure that it continues to receive minimal essential air links to the capital cities for medical, professional and other essential travel needs.”

“Without this intervention, many smaller regional communities would risk not having any air services at all for at least six months.”

“With the Commonwealth assistance packages for regional carriers in place, we are confident that we will be able to help all regional communities who are willing to work in partnership with us to rebuild their regional air services to their full potential over the next two years.”

“Rex will stand by all regional communities that have stood by Rex during this global and national crisis.”