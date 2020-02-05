Rex confirms date of last Ballina flight

Passengers leaving Ballina Byron Gateway Airport to Sydney on the 630am flight with Rex. Pic by Luke Marsden.

REGIONAL Express (Rex) has announced that its last service between Sydney and Ballina will be ZL211, a flight from Ballina to Sydney at 6.30am on Saturday, March 28.

All passengers with bookings after this date will be offered alternative flights between Lismore and Sydney, or a full refund.

Two days ago, the company confirmed the decision was taken by the board, “in light of the sharp downturn experienced in the last six months and the poor economic outlook for the next 12 months”.

“This is not a decision that Rex has taken lightly having serviced... Ballina for 24 years, first as Kendell Airlines and then as Rex since 2002,” a statement from the board read.

Qantas announced it will resume flights between Ballina and Sydney on March 29, under the QantasLink brand, operated by a 50-seat propeller-driven Bombardier Dash 8 Q300 aircraft.

Regional Express also announced that it has raised an official complaint to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) about Qantas’ behaviour of dumping excessive capacity on routes that were already extremely marginal.

Rex will be citing Qantas’ behaviour in three regional routes that go beyond “competition on the merits”, and one of them is Sydney to Ballina.

“On January 17, 2020, Qantas announced that it would mount additional services on the Sydney to Ballina route with effect from March 29,” said a statement from Rex.

“The new service targets the only service which Rex operates between Sydney and Ballina (early morning departure from Ballina and late evening return from Sydney).

“Qantas has won this round, but in the longer term the communities are the real losers.”