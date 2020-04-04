Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A REX airline flight departing from Lismore to Sydney in 2011. Photo Jerad Williams
A REX airline flight departing from Lismore to Sydney in 2011. Photo Jerad Williams
News

Rex airlines ceases services at Ballina Airport

Javier Encalada
4th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REX Airlines has stopped its services to Ballina Airport.

As announced last February, the airline ceased at the end of March.

Rex flight services are still operating into the Northern Rivers, in and out of Lismore.

The services are at a scaled back flight frequency “to meet a reduced passenger demand of more than 85 per cent” a spokesperson said.

Passengers impacted by schedule changes will be contacted by the airlines’ Customer Contact Centre.

But the continuity of the airline’s Lismore services is far from confirmed, with Rex currently reviewing its operations.

The review is subject to the criteria of the Federal Government’s assistance package and the level of support from local government or airport owners, with potential to suspend services where there has been no or inadequate support pledged from council.

Also part of the airline’s equation to decide what service to maintain is further support from State Governments, and priority routes as determined by the NSW Government.

“Discussions with government to cement a revised skeleton schedule which will provide crucial air services are ongoing, and a further announcement will be made once the details are finalised with the relevant government authorities,” the spokesperson said.

Jetstar, Virgin and Qantas has suspended their services to Ballina airport. FlyPelican is still offering reduced services out of Ballina.

For details on flight schedule and updates, visit rex.com.au

ballina airport lismore airport northern rivers businesses rex airlines
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW DATA: Coronavirus numbers still rising in Northern NSW

        premium_icon NEW DATA: Coronavirus numbers still rising in Northern NSW

        News THE health district has released the latest coronavirus figures for our region, as experts warn people to stay at home.

        ‘Don’t panic’ on home schooling

        premium_icon ‘Don’t panic’ on home schooling

        News STUDENTS on the Northern Rivers are being asked to stay home from school which has...

        STREETS OF YOUR TOWN: How Casino looks in a crisis

        premium_icon STREETS OF YOUR TOWN: How Casino looks in a crisis

        News PLACE a phone order to a local business and help them survive.

        ’We will take action’: Top cop warns people to stay home

        premium_icon ’We will take action’: Top cop warns people to stay home

        News Local police are already issuing warnings and will take it further