Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ummm ... found it. Source - not living in the 18th century.
Ummm ... found it. Source - not living in the 18th century. Google Maps
Offbeat

Reward to prove German city doesn't exist

22nd Aug 2019 7:25 AM

A German city that's been the subject of a long-running online lighthearted conspiracy theory claiming it doesn't really exist is offering big bucks to whoever proves that's true.

Officials in Bielefeld said Wednesday they'll give one million euros ($A1.6 million) to the person who delivers solid proof of its non-existence.

They said there are "no limits to creativity" for entrants, but only incontrovertible evidence will qualify for the prize.

The idea that Bielefeld doesn't exist was first floated by computer expert Achim Held, who posted the satirical claim on the internet in 1994 in an effort to poke fun at online conspiracy theories.

Even German Chancellor Angela Merkel once jokingly cast doubt on the existence of Bielefeld, which is allegedly located about 330 kilometres west of Berlin.

More Stories

city germany practical joke social media

Top Stories

    Water carters warn 'plan now' as big dry continues

    premium_icon Water carters warn 'plan now' as big dry continues

    News CALLS from residents needing a water delivery are increasing by the day, according to local water carter.

    WARNING: Wild weather to hit the coast

    premium_icon WARNING: Wild weather to hit the coast

    Weather Be careful if you're thinking of heading to the beach this weekend

    Council to decide fate of the 'disco dong'

    premium_icon Council to decide fate of the 'disco dong'

    Council News Your thoughts on saving the Byron Lighthouse Sculpture

    Regional committee's 'outrageous ambitions' for the region

    premium_icon Regional committee's 'outrageous ambitions' for the region

    News Region takes up 'outrageous ambition' challenge