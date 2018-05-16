Menu
ROCKET MEN: The Ballina Community Men's Shed is ready for the Bangalow Billycart Derby. New member Youness Alizadeh is pictured at the wheel of The Red Rocket.
Revving up to raise $45,000 for the men's shed

16th May 2018 12:00 AM
THE Ballina Community Men's Shed is revving up efforts to raise a further $45,000 in local funding for its Ballina Builds a Shed campaign.

The group has already raised a significant amount but requires the extra $45,000 to complete both stages of the new purpose-built permanent facility.

"We have enough for stage one but need to raise the rest through local organisations and donations,” said Ballina Community Men's Shed team leader Graham Eggins.

"We are hoping to commence construction in August this year on land at the Ballina Racecourse. We are reaching a very exciting stage in what has been a long saga. The project is now shovel-ready, awaiting final funding approvals.”

The total cost of the build is about $660,000.

Mr Eggins said the group had already arranged for roughly $120,000 worth of donated labour.

"We would like to thank the community for its support in helping to raise $3000 at the Monster Garage Sale in March, held at the Baptist church,” he said.

"We also wish to thank Lend Lease for its gold coin donation fundraising barbecue effort among its staff in April.”

The Ballina Community Men's Shed is also putting an entry, The Red Rocket, in the Bangalow Billycart Derby on May 20, to raise awareness of the group.

To donate to the men's shed contact Mr Eggins on 0416 004 013.

