REVVED UP: Iconic motorbike brand comes back to Lismore

City Bikework owner David Waldron invites the public to the grand opening of Harley-Davidson this Saturday. He is pictured here on his favourite model, The Breakout. Francis Witsenhuysen

IN NEWS that will please keen motorbike riders all over the Northern Rivers, Lismore about to become home to a Harley-Davidson franchise for the first time in 25 years.

City Bikeworx have added the motorcycle giant to its Kawasaki and Triumph range and the finishing touches on the new fit-out and workshop are almost complete ahead of the grand opening day on Saturday.

Owner David Waldron said it felt great to bring such "an iconic brand back to Lismore”.

"It's exciting, it's a big brand and a big player in the market but there's more to it than that - it's a whole culture,” Mr Waldron said.

"Harley-Davidson was established over 100 years ago - it never dies - the camaraderie in that sort of brand is strong.

"The public's reaction has been great, there's been lots of happy people.”

Lismore had a Harley-Davidson dealer about 25 years ago which moved to Ballina in the early 1990s.

But when it closed down about eight years ago, the region's riders were forced either north to the Gold Coast or south to Coffs Harbour.

Harley-Davidson Lismore is a full house dealer, offering motorbike sales, a full workshop facility, dyno tuning, parts and gear and accessories.

"With a brand like Harley they don't leave anything unturned. We are all getting extensive training and our mechanics will head to Sydney for full training,” Mr Waldron said.

"There are only 54 dealers in Australia and NZ combined, that's not a lot and the infrastructure required set up a franchise properly is quite a big undertaking. You can't do it by halves.”

With many years experience working on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Mr Waldron said he was looking forward to getting back into it.

He said Saturday's open day was a chance for people to check out the Harley range, go for a test ride and talk to the technicians.

"Harley-Davidson is bringing up their custom performance truck and there will be lots of industry professionals from Harley-Davidson here,” he said.

"We will have a fleet of Harleys for demonstration and there will be face painting for the kids.

"We are excited to have the local HOG Club on board.”

Find City Bikeworx at 232 Union St, South Lismore.