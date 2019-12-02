ULTIMATE GALLERY: Did we snap you at the Toy Run?

Alison Paterson Full Profile Login to follow

THE moment the sound of motorcycles could be heard, children and adults alike were cheering as complete with a Highway Patrol escort, and led by Santa, the Northern Rivers Ulysses Club 38th annual Toy Run roared into town.

On Sunday around 11am, the posse poured into the carpark behind the Quad, where there was much laughter as riders compared antlers, elf hats, themed T-shirts and, of course, motorcycles.

As well as their motorcycle leathers, riders wore Santa hats, elf T-shirts, glittery accessories and carried soft toys as well gift-wrapped presents which were gratefully accepted by two little angels and a dog with antlers.

Many wore vests sporting badges which showed they were veterans of many Toy Runs and other charitable rides.

As the riders queued to hand over their toys, there was much laughter as old and new friends came together for a good cause.

Club president, Ron Gaudron said he was pleased with the turnout for the 13th year he has organised the toy run, which started in 1980.

"We had over 180 bikes, it was down a bit this year, I think because of the drought, bushfires and rain," he said.

"We donate all the toys and the money to Our Kids, so if anyone wants to help out they can still go to the ANZ bank in Woodlark St, Lismore and donate money and toys."

The toys gifted to Our Kids are given to the children's ward as well as Wilson Park School, Biala Special School, Aspect St Joseph's School and Jumbunna Community Pre School and Early Intervention Centre.

Meanwhile, Santa said it was an honour to lead the rally. "It's a privilege to be on the front of the bike and wave to everyone," he said.

"It was very uplifting."