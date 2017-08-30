23°
News

Revolve Shop is a renovator's Aladdin's cave

Alison Paterson
| 30th Aug 2017 10:36 AM
REVOLVE REVIVES: Lismore City Council's Revolve shop manager Met Uretir with colleague Michael Cowin, are part of the dedicated team located within the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Rd, where they sell a range of second-hand goods, promoting reuse and keeping them out of landfill
REVOLVE REVIVES: Lismore City Council's Revolve shop manager Met Uretir with colleague Michael Cowin, are part of the dedicated team located within the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Rd, where they sell a range of second-hand goods, promoting reuse and keeping them out of landfill Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN it comes to sorting out the treasure from the trash these blokes have the golden touch.

In their high-vis gear they may resemble your average worker, but the people who run the Lismore City Council Revolve Shop are anything but.

These superheroes are part of the council's approach to helping the community to recycle items and keep them out of landfill, save money and live a greener life by converting trash into treasure.

According to shop manager Amet 'Met' Uretiro, bargains abound at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre.

Mr Uretiro said the massive second-hand store attracts customers from all over the region and has a core of loyal customers.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Together with staff Michael Cowin and Mark Jeffreys, Mr Uretiro keeps the retail space located at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Rd, humming along.

Walking around the outdoor space, it's clear the second hand materials offer up a renovators dream.

From old doors to paving stones, bricks to pre-loved windows, lengths of timber and all kinds of other building materials, you could create a fantastic home out of what's on offer.

The enthusiastic staff ensure a respectful shopping experience for anyone who walks in, no matter how large or small their budget.

"It doesn't matter if you have $5 to spend or $500,” Mr Uretiro said.

"We are here to help you and we don't mind a bit of haggling.”

However, the relaxed and friendly attitude is underlined by a strong line on mutual respect and politeness.

Mr Uretiro said abuse to staff or other clients by a customer and the use of bad language is not tolerated.

"We want this to be a place where everyone can come in and have a look around and feel comfortable,” he said.

"Here we have people from all over Lismore and the region coming in with their families, we get farmers, people wanting to renovate, people looking for a quality bargain.”

The shop sees steady procession of customers buying anything from tools, toys and timber, bikes, building supplies or books or simply wandering around until they come across an amazing bargain

"People laughed when we suggested putting in trolleys like a regular store,” Mr Uretiro said.

"But it makes sense rather than carrying heavy items

Last year the Revolve Shop had an extensive facelift, with renovations and improvements to the building structure as well as resealing of the bitumen in the yard areas.

There has also been space created in the front of the Lismore Revolve Shop for the new Recycled Markets where people will sell recycled and reused goods from small shops made out of shipping containers.

Lismore Revolve Shop opening hours:

Tuesday: 9am to 2pm

Thursday: 9am to 1pm

Friday: 9am to 1pm

Saturday: 9am to 1pm

Monday, Wednesday, Sunday: Closed

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore city council northern rivers retail recycling renovations revolve shop

Accused pig torturers to face hearing today

Accused pig torturers to face hearing today

TWO men accused of killing 10 chickens and torturing a pig will face a Local Court hearing in Lismore today.

Death threats from Alstonville louts

The main street of Alstonville. PHOTO: Richard Lutze

Alstonville residents in fear of juvenile gang death threats

Rescuer remembers: "We only had 30 seconds to spare"

Saved in the nick of time

New bike path and refurbished hall in council's sight

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow welcomed funding from Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis for the Casino Drill Hall, bringing the project much closer to their desired project budget.

Richmond Valley Council benefits from state government generosity.

Local Partners

Casino school to be represented in Anzac memorial tour

St Mary's Catholic College chosen to participate in 2018 Premier's Anzac Memorial Scholarship.

Plateau police-less state

DAMAGE: Bob Wilson, from the Alstonville RSL Sub-Branch, looks over the patched holes in the rear wall of the RSL Hall, where vandals damaged the wall.

700 people sign petition for cops

ANGER: Falls tickets reselling online for 3+ times amount

Crowds at Falls Festival in Bryon Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

Three-day tickets were re-selling online for over $3,000

Dolphin Awards: You have to be in it to win it

METALCORE: Dave Curtis leading band SIV, winner of a Dolphin Award 2015 in the Heavy and Hard category,

Deadline to enter closes soon

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

FRESH: Local produce will be on offer at the different markets across the area.

Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from

MOVIE REVIEW: Gifted is a quality tear-jerker

Chris Evans steps away from Captain America to impress in Gifted.

Staggering cost of diamonds in Taylor’s video

Taylor Swift used real diamonds in an extravagant scene from her new music video.

Taylor Swift’s diamond bath cost more than $12 million.

MOVIE REVIEW: Dream duo give lazy comedy a bang

Samuel L Jackson and Ryan Reynolds in a scene fro The Hitman's Bodyguard.

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson just about save the day.

Viewers ‘grossed out’ by Hamish and Andy’s show

Hamish and Andy react to last night's shocking true story.

Some viewers ‘grossed out’ by True Story's season finale.

Scene sparks shock Game of Thrones theory

A shocking Game of Thrones theory explains why Tyrion looked so suspicious at the end of the last episode.

A BOMBSHELL GoT theory could explain why Tyrion was acting strangely

The Block cheating scandal comes to blows

Ronnie and Georgia and confronted with the allegations on The Block.

Ronnie and Georgia confronted as cheating scandal comes to blows.

Weber Circus conjures the wild west in new show

Weber Circus performers Jessica Larkin and Wonita Weber will be part of the new Wild West show.

The cowboys are in town

One Of The Best Oceanfront Positions In Australia

17/13-23 Pinnacle Row, Lennox Head 2478

Unit 3 2 2 Auction 30th...

An opportunity not to be missed! First time for sale since purchasing off the plan 27 years ago. Ultimate beachfront lifestyle apartment boasting 180-degree ocean...

HERITAGE APARTMENT in the very heart of BANGALOW

2/23 Byron Street, Bangalow 2479

Unit 1 1 1 AUCTION

Above the historic Bangalow town centre is this spacious & modernised 1 bedroom apartment with front & rear balconies & security rear parking (currently under...

World class luxury in exclusive Cypress Villas

5/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 3 2 $2,150,000 to...

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,785,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 URGENT SALE PRICE...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Spacious Character Home With Everything

4 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

This beautiful, spacious and immaculate home is the total package! It has character, elevation, north/east aspect, 4 bedrooms, a large block and a pool! The...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 $535,000 to...

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

UNDER CONTRACT

7 Staghorn Court (just Off Palm Lily Crescent) , Bangalow...

House 5 3 2 $1,275,000 to...

Architect designed and built by local master builders Motif; this property has a blend of grand and subtle, an attention to detail, and a quality of finish that...

Luxury Beachside Investment

25/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with great returns. Newly refurnished...

Meet state award-winning designers who hail from region

WORKING WITH NATURE: Alisco Designs won the residential design: new houses $500,001 - $750,000 construction cost award for creativity, coming up with unique plans for a home in Withcott.

The region has some of state's best designers

GALLERY: The magnificent transformation of CQ's best renovation

Hardwood weatherboard cladding being used to tie in with the original home on the Agnes St renovation.

Acute Builders took out the award with a classic Queenslander reno

Brand new venue opening in Mooloolaba in weeks

Walter Iezzi is opening a new tapas and wine bar in Mooloolaba, Back Lane.

Plenty of buzz about new bar coming to Mooloolaba

Hammer time as spring auction action nails sales

AUCTION ACTION: While private treaty sales make up the bulk of house sales on the Northern Rivers, auctions are becoming increasingly popular in areas of high demand along the coast on the hinterland.

Auction numbers increase along the coast