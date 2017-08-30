Revolve Shop is a renovator's Aladdin's cave

REVOLVE REVIVES: Lismore City Council's Revolve shop manager Met Uretir with colleague Michael Cowin, are part of the dedicated team located within the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Rd, where they sell a range of second-hand goods, promoting reuse and keeping them out of landfill

WHEN it comes to sorting out the treasure from the trash these blokes have the golden touch.

In their high-vis gear they may resemble your average worker, but the people who run the Lismore City Council Revolve Shop are anything but.

These superheroes are part of the council's approach to helping the community to recycle items and keep them out of landfill, save money and live a greener life by converting trash into treasure.

According to shop manager Amet 'Met' Uretiro, bargains abound at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre.

Mr Uretiro said the massive second-hand store attracts customers from all over the region and has a core of loyal customers.

Together with staff Michael Cowin and Mark Jeffreys, Mr Uretiro keeps the retail space located at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Rd, humming along.

Walking around the outdoor space, it's clear the second hand materials offer up a renovators dream.

From old doors to paving stones, bricks to pre-loved windows, lengths of timber and all kinds of other building materials, you could create a fantastic home out of what's on offer.

The enthusiastic staff ensure a respectful shopping experience for anyone who walks in, no matter how large or small their budget.

"It doesn't matter if you have $5 to spend or $500,” Mr Uretiro said.

"We are here to help you and we don't mind a bit of haggling.”

However, the relaxed and friendly attitude is underlined by a strong line on mutual respect and politeness.

Mr Uretiro said abuse to staff or other clients by a customer and the use of bad language is not tolerated.

"We want this to be a place where everyone can come in and have a look around and feel comfortable,” he said.

"Here we have people from all over Lismore and the region coming in with their families, we get farmers, people wanting to renovate, people looking for a quality bargain.”

The shop sees steady procession of customers buying anything from tools, toys and timber, bikes, building supplies or books or simply wandering around until they come across an amazing bargain

"People laughed when we suggested putting in trolleys like a regular store,” Mr Uretiro said.

"But it makes sense rather than carrying heavy items

Last year the Revolve Shop had an extensive facelift, with renovations and improvements to the building structure as well as resealing of the bitumen in the yard areas.

There has also been space created in the front of the Lismore Revolve Shop for the new Recycled Markets where people will sell recycled and reused goods from small shops made out of shipping containers.

Lismore Revolve Shop opening hours:

Tuesday: 9am to 2pm

Thursday: 9am to 1pm

Friday: 9am to 1pm

Saturday: 9am to 1pm

Monday, Wednesday, Sunday: Closed