A review of Ballina Shire Council's decision on the life span of Eaton's Quarry at Wardell has been deferred.
Review of quarry works extension put on hold

Liana Turner
by
29th Jun 2018 12:00 PM
A DECISION on the future of Eaton's Quarry has been deferred by Ballina Shire Council.

At its March meeting the council had voted to allow Quarry Solutions only to extend their operation approvals until 2020, when the Pacific Highway upgrade was due to be complete.

This was a downgrade from the five-year extension Quarry Solutions had sought for the Old Bagotville Rd, Wardell site.

The matter went back before the council yesterday for a review of that determination.

A council report indicated the application was "reasonable in the circumstances” and that the request for a review should be approved.

Councillors were offered four possible approval modifications including; the choice to approve operations until January 31, 2020 with a maximum of 100,000 tonnes, for only chert rock to be removed for the purpose of the Pacific Highway upgrade, for an immediate start to rehabilitation and the implement a Traffic Management Plan and Driver Code of Conduct.

According to the application, more than 477,000 tonnes of the 975,000 tonnes of material approved for removal from the quarry had not yet been collected.

The application also cited an "urgent demand for the material from the Pacific Highway Upgrade Project”.

"Being adjacent to the project alignment haulage distance is reduced compared to alternative quarry sites which is beneficial to the project, the community and the environment,” Quarry Solutions said in the review application.

"Quarry Solutions would accept those proposed conditions and (we) maintain that progressive rehabilitation could not practically occur to date because final quarry benches and levels have not been reached.”

Councillors voted to defer a decision on the matter pending enquiries into a possible 40km/h speed limit for heavy motor vehicles in Wardell.

