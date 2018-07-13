Review of dogs in our public spaces

A NEW strategy to manage dogs in public spaces is being developed by Byron Shire Council.

"People and dogs can co-exist in our community, but only through proactive and responsible dog ownership," the council's director of Sustainable Environment and Economy, Shannon Burt, said.

"From requests for more off leash exercise areas, to concerns raised for action on noisy and uncontrolled dogs - it is clear our community wants a balanced approach."

Ms Burt said the strategy will involve a comprehensive review of off-leash exercise areas as well as a proactive education arm.

The council's enforcement officers will be searching for the shire's most responsible dog owners throughout July.

Animal enforcement officer said it was "as simple as taking your lead when you go to the beach with your dogs and importantly picking up whatever they leave behind".

"We'll be handing out raffle tickets, and we encourage the community to 'dob' in good dog and owner behaviour they see in our public spaces."

There are currently eight off leash exercise beaches in the Byron Shire.