Review begins into contentious mental health practices

MEDICAL experts have prepared to tour the state next week as part of a review into controversial mental health practices that was sparked by the appalling death of a Lismore woman.

The State Government launched the review after a Coronial inquest found mother-of-two, Miriam Merten died from brain injuries while in seclusion at Lismore Base Hospital's mental heath facility in 2014.

Led by the state's chief psychiatrist Murray Wright, the consultations between the expert panel, hospital staff and the community forms a significant part of the review into seclusion, restraint and observation practices.

Minister for Mental Health Tanya Davies said it is not too late for people to register their interest to attend before the first of ten consultations begins next Tuesday, August 8 with the panel will visit Lismore on September 12.

"Feedback from patients, staff, carers and family members who have had contact with acute mental health services is vitally important for this review,” Mrs Davies said.

"As a Government, we are committed to reducing the practice of seclusion and restraint, which is why we are undertaking this system-level review.”

Dr Wright and the panel will also meet with frontline staff and conduct site visits at NSW health facilities across the state.

The review will examine legislation, policy, clinical governance and practice standards to ensure they are consistent with international best practice, national standards, and the expectations of patients and the community.

Written submissions can be lodged by mail or online until September 24.

For more information please email MHSeclusionReview@moh.health.nsw.gov.au or visit the NSW Health website.