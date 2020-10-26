REVEALED: Your picks for best places to eat in Lismore, Ballina

Restaurant manager Howard Johnson from the Loft in Lismore which won our readers vote for best eatery in Lismore and Ballina.

THE Northern Star asked you to name the best restaurant in Ballina and Lismore and it was a hotly contested battle.

We whittled down the contenders from 20 venues across Lismore and Ballina, and The Loft in Lismore came out on top.

With 14 per cent of the vote, the Lismore established showed yet again that it is one of the most popular eateries for locals.

Second place went to Ballina’s French restaurant Che Bon with 11 per cent of the vote to narrowly edge out third place.

There was nothing to split the Lighthouse cafe in Ballina and the Stockpot Kitchen in Lismore who rounded out the podium with 10 per cent of the vote in third.

The Loft has been a popular restaurant since it opened back in 2017 and that popularity has extended to critical reviews.

Earlier this year, The Loft retained improved a rating point and retained it’s chef hat in the Australian Good Food Guide.

“Hidden among Lismore’s laneways, The Loft on Nesbitt Lane offers a dining experience reminiscent of Melbourne’s inner-city culture,” the review states.

The hospitality industry has been hit hard by COVID-19 with restrictions reducing customers and even forcing some restaurants to close for a few months. We wanted to recognise some of the best eateries in the area as a show of support after a tough few month.

