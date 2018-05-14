REVEALED: 'World-first' attraction to open at Dreamworld

A world-first attraction will open at Dreamworld this winter.

A world-first attraction will open at Dreamworld this winter.

THE Gold Coast's biggest theme park, Dreamworld, is set to unveil its latest attraction for families - the Trolls Village.

Dreamworld revealed plans for the new precinct today, saying it would be an "extravagant world of adventure with hair-raising, glitter-filled fun for the whole family".

Artist impressions of Dreamworld's new Trolls Village precinct, due to open this winter.

Marketing and communications general manager, Phillip Hancox, said some of Australia's favourite Trolls will find their very own "happy place" at the theme park, created in partnership with DreamWorks Animation.

"We are very excited to have a new family attraction here at Dreamworld, which will be the first of its kind in the world," he said.

"The attraction will be at Dreamworld for 12 months and will give Trolls fans a fun interactive experience where they'll have the chance to get 'trolled up' just like their favourite characters.

Mr Hancox said the Trolls Village will transport guests into the world of Trolls.

The Trolls Village precinct will allow guests to give Poppy and Branch a generous dose of Troll hugs, with the iconic characters making special appearance between live shows.

"This attraction is a testament to how popular these fun and colourful characters have been throughout history, with the first dolls originally created back in 1959," he said.