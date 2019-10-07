Revealed: Who is the region's best hairdresser?

A CUT ABOVE: CONGRATULATIONS: The Northern Star's readers have spoken and with votes tallied, the best hairdresser on the Northern Rivers has been chosen.

A CUT ABOVE: CONGRATULATIONS: The Northern Star's readers have spoken and with votes tallied, the best hairdresser on the Northern Rivers has been chosen. Alison Paterson

MAKING the cut as the Northern Rivers best Hairdresser came as a complete shock to Goonellebah's Ashlyn Ramsay.

"It feels really good, I am pretty stoked to be honest," the 27-year-old said.

"I didn't know the competition was happening until the very last minute."

The Northern Star put the call out for nominations to find the region's best hairdresser and after receiving hundreds of nominations for top hairdressers and salons, the top 40 with the most nominations made a final list for readers to vote on.

Specialising in colour and short and blunt cuts, Ms Ramsay's career began 13 years ago when she landed her "dream job" with Toni & Guy. But after working for others for years, she decided to become her own boss in 2014 and has not looked back.

After working from home for four years, she opened her salon Ashlyn's Hair & Beauty in Goonellabah Business Hub at 8 Slade St, Goonellabah and will celebrate the salon's one year anniversary on October 13.

"I have some great clients - it's very busy," she said.

"I'm down to earth, super chill and try to make it a pretty intimate experience. People come here to relax and then leave relaxed.

"I think a lot of my clients appreciate it's just me, so they get that one on one with me.

"I love hairdressing because of my clients and my clientele has built through word of mouth which is awesome.

"I'm really open to fresh styles, ideas and trends."

She said skills and being able to really listen is what makes a good hairdresser and is taking it to the next level by becoming a qualified counsellor.

"I have signed-up to do a counselling course to be more in tune with my clients because as a hairdresser, you hear everything," she said.

"Listening skills are so important.

"My clients trust me and what is said here is very confidential, it's a comfortable environment and there's no judgment."

Contact Ashlyn's Hair & Beauty via Facebook or 0407 557 558 by appointment only.