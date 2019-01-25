REVEALED: Who is nominated for an Australia Day award?

RECOGNITION: Which Northern Rivers residents will be honoured in the Australia Day Awards 2019?

EACH year, the community's most exceptional citizens are recognised for their efforts in the annual Australia Day awards.

Ballina Shire Council

Sports

Helen Rankin-Jarvie

Jenny Duffield

Samantha Brophy

Arts/Cultural

Ballina Arts & Crafts Centre Inc (BACCI)

Brian Pamphilon

Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre

Suzanne Whiteman

Young Citizen of the Year

Alexandra Lapham

Chloe Pratt

Finn Ball

Tara Coughlan

Senior Citizen of the Year

Anne Sharpe

The late Bonnie Donnelly (posthumous)

The late Jane Hunt (posthumous)

Lloyd Jansson

John and Helen Niven

Marie and Gordon Jarrett

Marie Caldwell

Pat and Jeanette Kennedy

Tweed, Byron and Ballina Community Transport (volunteer team)

Joan Hurley

Local Hero of the Year

Carol Stacey

Damon Moloney

Geoff Alexander

Karen Wilson

Kevin Anderson

Maria Matthes

Marjorie Steinhardt

Robert Sword

Jack Barden

Sarah Gent

Community Event of the Year

2018 Australian National Men's Masters Hockey Championships (Ballina Hockey Club)

Ballina Community Market

Boomerang Bags Lennox Head

Ballina Rotary Club Duck Race

Love Lennox Festival

Melbourne Cup Day Luncheon - Ballina Meals on Wheels

Our Kids Day Out; Rebuilding from the Rubble - Ballina on Richmond Rotary Club

Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Regatta

Lismore City Council

Individuals

Donald Campbell

Malachi Canning

Marley Christian

Maree Denning

Reginald Devlin

Matilda Elliott

Salome Gallagher

Stan Goulding

Craig Greaves

Lily Harrison

Jasper Hawkins

David Henderson

Allison Kelly

Paul Leadbeater

Kaz Longshaw Southern

John Maloney

Vivian Martin

Marie Matthews

Jim Moffatt

Bronwyn Moir

Suzette Pearce

Luke Rugendyke

Ted Trudgeon

Donald Whitelaw

Clubs and community organisations

Far North Coast Hockey

Lismore Swans Australian Football Club - Womens Team

Roller Derby

1979 Terania Forest Blockaders (c/o Hugh Nicholson)

U3A Northern Rivers (Lismore) Inc

Richmond Valley Council

There are 15 nominations over six categories:

Betty Doyle

Katelyn Stevenson

Callum Robson

Tallulah Mohammed

Jessica Latta

Samuel Johnston

Bev Lauritzen

Neville Hamilton

Heather Stacey

Ross Hammond

Patrick Power

Marlene Farrell

Leonie Presbury

Oliver Mason

Kyogle Council

Bonalbo

Individuals

Jeanette Flanagan

Isabella Barrett

Yvonne Gay

Leroy Gilroy

Matthew Avery

SOS Upper Clarence Health Committee

Merrill Carr

Tess Codrington

Clubs and community organisations

Tabulam Rural Agents

Tabulam Hall Medieval Feast

R and R Farm Stay

Bonalbo Post Office

Tabulam Police

Woodenbong

Individuals

Ms Margaret Martin

Clubs and community organisations

Woodenbong Hotel

Kyogle

Individuals

Michael McCormack

Alan Price

Odette Nettleton

Margaret Armstrong

Jack McDonough OAM JP

Felicity Duley

Eliza Williams

Dean Ferris

Bridgett Hoffman

Zia Piggott

Clubs and community organisations

The Risk School Relay Team

Byron Shire Council

Byron Shire Council do not release the list of nominees prior to the award ceremony.

Tenterfield Shire Council

Citizen of the Year

Ian Unsworth

Thelma Cook

David Stewart

Marian and Bob Rogan

Rhonda Rovera

Jude Cox

Phyllis Burton

Geoff and Jann Newman

John Landers and Margaret Cooper

Bruce Petrie

Josh Moylan

Young Citizen of the Year

Keely Mooney

Caleb Moylan

Codi Dorward

David Cox

Ella Wishart

Sportsperson of the Year

Nil nominations

Young Sportsperson of the Year

Tom Fowler

Isaac Jones

Erin Crotty

Jake Murphy

Lachlan Dorward

Bonnie Zappa

Emergency Services Volunteer of the Year

Neal O'Reilly

Homestead Rural Fire Brigade

Community Event of the Year

National Chainsaw Racing Titles

Tenterfield Care Centre Black Tie Dinner

Centenary of Armistice Commemorations

Oracles of the Bush

The Peter Allen Festival

Tenterfield Traditional Archery Muster