REVEALED: Who is nominated for an Australia Day award?
EACH year, the community's most exceptional citizens are recognised for their efforts in the annual Australia Day awards.
Ballina Shire Council
Sports
Helen Rankin-Jarvie
Jenny Duffield
Samantha Brophy
Arts/Cultural
Ballina Arts & Crafts Centre Inc (BACCI)
Brian Pamphilon
Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre
Suzanne Whiteman
Young Citizen of the Year
Alexandra Lapham
Chloe Pratt
Finn Ball
Tara Coughlan
Senior Citizen of the Year
Anne Sharpe
The late Bonnie Donnelly (posthumous)
The late Jane Hunt (posthumous)
Lloyd Jansson
John and Helen Niven
Marie and Gordon Jarrett
Marie Caldwell
Pat and Jeanette Kennedy
Tweed, Byron and Ballina Community Transport (volunteer team)
Joan Hurley
Local Hero of the Year
Carol Stacey
Damon Moloney
Geoff Alexander
Karen Wilson
Kevin Anderson
Maria Matthes
Marjorie Steinhardt
Robert Sword
Jack Barden
Sarah Gent
Community Event of the Year
2018 Australian National Men's Masters Hockey Championships (Ballina Hockey Club)
Ballina Community Market
Boomerang Bags Lennox Head
Ballina Rotary Club Duck Race
Love Lennox Festival
Melbourne Cup Day Luncheon - Ballina Meals on Wheels
Our Kids Day Out; Rebuilding from the Rubble - Ballina on Richmond Rotary Club
Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Regatta
Lismore City Council
Individuals
Donald Campbell
Malachi Canning
Marley Christian
Maree Denning
Reginald Devlin
Matilda Elliott
Salome Gallagher
Stan Goulding
Craig Greaves
Lily Harrison
Jasper Hawkins
David Henderson
Allison Kelly
Paul Leadbeater
Kaz Longshaw Southern
John Maloney
Vivian Martin
Marie Matthews
Jim Moffatt
Bronwyn Moir
Suzette Pearce
Luke Rugendyke
Ted Trudgeon
Donald Whitelaw
Clubs and community organisations
Far North Coast Hockey
Lismore Swans Australian Football Club - Womens Team
Roller Derby
1979 Terania Forest Blockaders (c/o Hugh Nicholson)
U3A Northern Rivers (Lismore) Inc
Richmond Valley Council
There are 15 nominations over six categories:
Betty Doyle
Katelyn Stevenson
Callum Robson
Tallulah Mohammed
Jessica Latta
Samuel Johnston
Bev Lauritzen
Neville Hamilton
Heather Stacey
Ross Hammond
Patrick Power
Marlene Farrell
Leonie Presbury
Oliver Mason
Kyogle Council
Bonalbo
Individuals
Jeanette Flanagan
Isabella Barrett
Yvonne Gay
Leroy Gilroy
Matthew Avery
SOS Upper Clarence Health Committee
Merrill Carr
Tess Codrington
Clubs and community organisations
Tabulam Rural Agents
Tabulam Hall Medieval Feast
R and R Farm Stay
Bonalbo Post Office
Tabulam Police
Woodenbong
Individuals
Ms Margaret Martin
Clubs and community organisations
Woodenbong Hotel
Kyogle
Individuals
Michael McCormack
Alan Price
Odette Nettleton
Margaret Armstrong
Jack McDonough OAM JP
Felicity Duley
Eliza Williams
Dean Ferris
Bridgett Hoffman
Zia Piggott
Clubs and community organisations
The Risk School Relay Team
Byron Shire Council
Byron Shire Council do not release the list of nominees prior to the award ceremony.
Tenterfield Shire Council
Citizen of the Year
Ian Unsworth
Thelma Cook
David Stewart
Marian and Bob Rogan
Rhonda Rovera
Jude Cox
Phyllis Burton
Geoff and Jann Newman
John Landers and Margaret Cooper
Bruce Petrie
Josh Moylan
Young Citizen of the Year
Keely Mooney
Caleb Moylan
Codi Dorward
David Cox
Ella Wishart
Sportsperson of the Year
Nil nominations
Young Sportsperson of the Year
Tom Fowler
Isaac Jones
Erin Crotty
Jake Murphy
Lachlan Dorward
Bonnie Zappa
Emergency Services Volunteer of the Year
Neal O'Reilly
Homestead Rural Fire Brigade
Community Event of the Year
National Chainsaw Racing Titles
Tenterfield Care Centre Black Tie Dinner
Centenary of Armistice Commemorations
Oracles of the Bush
The Peter Allen Festival
Tenterfield Traditional Archery Muster