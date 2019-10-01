REVEALED: Which council spends the most on roads per capita?

It costs a lot of money to maintain Lismore's huge road network.

THE maintenance of our road network is one of the most important issues for residents, as they look at how Northern Rivers councils spend their rates.

But it's important to look at the issue in context.

According to the NSW Your Council website, Lismore has the largest network of roads on the Northern Rivers, with a whopping 1223km -- the same distance between Broken Hill and Brisbane.

Lismore's road network is twice that of Byron Shire, nearly twice as long as Ballina and 145km longer than Richmond Valley.

But Tweed and Tenterfield have longer road networks, with 1254km and 1689km respectively.

According to Lismore City Council, this comprises about 780km of sealed roads and 420km of gravel roads.

On average, the council says it will reconstruct 5km of sealed roads and resurface and 82km of sealed roads per year.

The Your Council data also shows that Lismore spends $506 per capita on roads, bridges and footpaths.

Byron spends $521 per capita, Ballina spends $258, Kyogle $904, Richmond Valley $509, Tenterfield $983, and Tweed $356.

All roads are classified as National, State or Regional, depending on which level of government holds the mandate for repairs and maintenance.

On the Northern Rivers, the Pacific Highway, for example, is a national responsibility, the Bruxner Highway comes under NSW Roads & Maritime Services and Wyrallah Rd is the responsibility of Lismore City Council.

RMS provides funding assistance to councils for managing their regional roads and, to a limited extent, local roads through funding and other support.

The entire NSW road network is around 184,859 km in length.

RMS is responsible for the management of 18,028 km of the major arterial road network in NSW, known as State Roads.

Generally, apart from freeways, councils own and manage the land on all public roads.

RMS is responsible for managing the full width of the road reserve on those State Roads which are designated as freeways.

Total road length