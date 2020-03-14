REVEALED: Where to get most rocking manicure in the region

ROCKING a manicured nail can make a gal or guy feel pretty fresh.

From impressive nail art to simple block colours to long stiletto talons, the possibilities are vast for a magnificent manicure.

While most of us are familiar with a good DIY mani while watching Netflix, it's much more satisfying to let a professional do the job.

And that way you're guaranteed both hands will look as good as each other.

Choosing where to get this pampering treatment can be hard, so we've made it easy for you. The Northern Star readers nominated and then voted for the best nail salons on the Northern Rivers and both Gaea Nail and Beauty, Ballina, and Affordable Beauty, Lismore, came out on top in the final poll.

Owner of Gaea, Patricia White, has been living her dream of running her own nail and beauty salon since opening in Ballina last April.

"I want my customers to feel like they are the most important person and that it's their salon when they walk through the door," she said.

Gaea Nail and Beauty salon offers an array of facials, massages, lash lift, eyelash extensions, waxing, tinting extensive nail services, spray tans and massages.

Specialising in nail art, Patricia said most of her customers come to her because "she always does something different".

"I don't just do a polish and send them out, I always take my time - it's an experience for them," she said.

WINNERS: Gaea Nail and Beauty in Ballina.

Kristy Saad of Affordable Beauty, Lismore, first opened nine years ago, starting as a home salon which, after a year, grew into a Lismore salon.

She now owns three salons across the region.

"We are a full beauty salon. We offer everything from facials to body treatments to waxing to everything, even teeth whitening. We are virtually a one-stop shop," Ms Saad said.

"Acrylic nail enhancement is probably the biggest service we do in here.

"I can spend a lot of time with one client just to get them the perfect nail art."

WINNERS: Affordable Beauty, Lismore.

She said, at Christmas, people were asking for reindeers on their nails.

Ms Saad has been doing nails for 20 years and she said she was very happy to win the poll.

"I tend to put more focus on my clients because, at the end of the day, it's really about them and what they get," she said.

"Our newest store, which has only been open since November, is our Goonellabah store in the shopping village.

"Everyone keeps saying how great it is to actually have somewhere in the village where they're not having to travel down town to get stuff done, and they're getting in at a reasonable price as well."