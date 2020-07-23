Menu
There are going to be some big changes at the Alstonville Coles. Photo Blainey Woodham
REVEALED: What’s really happening at Coles Alstonville

Javier Encalada
23rd Jul 2020 12:00 PM
ALSTONVILLE residents have been wondering why is the deli section closed at their local Coles supermarket.

For a while now, the section that offered so many delicious food items has now been covered with building materials.

A spokesman from Coles explained the deli will be replaced by a fresh bread section as part of a store’s refreshment process.

“Coles is always looking at ways to tailor our range to meet the needs of the local community with customers increasingly looking for convenient, healthy meal solutions,” he said.

“In response these customer trends, we’re rolling out a number of changes to our Alstonville store, including removing the servery and offering a similar range of quality pre-packed meats, seafood, smallgoods, cheese and antipasto, in a variety of pack sizes.”

The representative said the new-look shop was expected to be unveiled at the end of next month.

“From August 20, the refreshed store will also feature freshly-baked bread, an expanded range of convenience meals and a new Scoop & Weigh nuts and dried fruits station.”

