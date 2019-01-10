REVEALED: What your slice of paradise is worth

LAND values for the North Coast region have been published by the Acting NSW Valuer General, Michael Parker.

The land values reflect the property market at July 1, 2018, showing that values across the North Coast region have generally increased since last year.

Mr Parker said property sales were the most important factor considered by valuers when determining land values.

"It is important to note that land value is the value of the land only, and does not include the value of a home or other structures," he said.

The new land values were prepared by private contract valuers with expertise in their local areas.

Total land value for the North Coast region - which includes the local government areas of Ballina, Bellingen, Byron, Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour, Kempsey, Kyogle, Lismore, Nambucca, Port Macquarie- Hastings, Richmond Valley and Tweed - increased by 9.1 per cent, from $66.9 billion to $73.0 billion.

Overall residential land values across the region increased by 8.7 per cent.

Most local government areas recorded moderate increases from 5 per cent to 11 per cent, with strong increases in Byron (10.5 per cent) and Tweed (10.6 per cent).

Industrial land values for the region increased by 12 percent, with the Richmond Valley recording a whopping 28.7 per cent increase.

On the commercial side, values increased moderately. The strongest increase was in Tweed (12.9 per cent).

Values for North Coast region