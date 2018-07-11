Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli.
Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli. Rob Williams
Council News

REVEALED: What sacking means for Antoniolli's legal fight

Hayden Johnson
by
11th Jul 2018 12:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RATEPAYERS will stop covering the cost of Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli's legal bills when the State Government removes councillors in August.

Cr Antoniolli has had legal representation covered by the council since being charged with seven counts of fraud in May.

He denies wrongdoing.

When legislation is passed next month Cr Antoniolli will no longer be an employee of the council, meaning he will not be covered by the council policy he is accessing now.

A council spokesman did not say whether Cr Antoniolli would still have to repay costs in the event of an adverse outcome.

andrew antoniolli dismissal insurance legal costs
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Why Lismore is set to grow despite population downturn

    premium_icon Why Lismore is set to grow despite population downturn

    Council News COUNCIL reveals its detailed strategy for the city's future growth despite concerns about population decline

    Experts finalise report on historic fig's cultural claim

    premium_icon Experts finalise report on historic fig's cultural claim

    News Officer of Environment and Heritage has assessed claims

    How gambling addict conquered the pull of the pokies

    premium_icon How gambling addict conquered the pull of the pokies

    News "When you're zoned in a machine you're not thinking about anything"

    Resident worried someone will be killed on bridge

    Resident worried someone will be killed on bridge

    Council News Long-time local calls for bridge rethink

    Local Partners