REVEALED: What are planes doing overhead?

A United States Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet breaks away after refuelling from a United States Air Force KC-10A Extender during Exercise Talisman Sabre 19. CPL Colin Dadd

IF YOU'VE heard the roar of aircraft engine, or even seen a few planes flying lower than usual, you're not alone.

The planes are flying in part of as part of an Australian Defence Force military exercise, named Talsiman Sabre 2019.

It is a bilateral combined Australian and United States training activity. It is designed to practise our respective military services and associated agencies in planning and conducting Combined and Joint Task Force operations, and improve the combat readiness and interoperability between Australian and US forces.

It is the eighth exercise that is traditionally held every two years on the east coast of Australia, and consists of a Field Training Exercise incorporating force preparation (logistic) activities, amphibious landings, land force manoeuvre, urban operations, air operations, maritime operations and Special Forces activities.

As part of the exercise, the air weapons range at Evans Head will be in use, but the exercise stretches for much of the east coast.

At Evans Head, most of the activities will take place at the Memorial Aerodrome to the north of town plus some small scale events involving helicopters.

There won't be any military aircraft landing at the aerodrome during the exercise and access to the runway and taxi-way will be restricted from the carpark near the Air Museum.

United States Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets in formation off the wing of a United States Air Force KC-10A Extender awaiting their turn to refuel from the aircraft during Exercise Talisman Sabre 19. CPL Colin Dadd

While Exercise impact will be limited around the local community, there will be some movements by foot by ADF members as part of a low-level scenario.

140 British, Australian and US military members will be working at the aerodrome and will also be enjoying local cafes and shops in Evans Head during down time and memebrs of the public are encouraged to stop and say hello - especially to the overseas visitors.

Caution on local roads is requested, especially around Camp Koinonia where personnel are staying. Residents are advised to slow down and maintain a safe distance from any military convoy on the road.

Training will also occur in the existing ADF Shoalwater Bay Training Area and surrounding State Forests, near Rockhampton in Central Queensland, Stanage Bay and the Capricorn Coast, Whitsunday Region (Bowen, Proserpine and surrounding areas), Mackay region (including south of Sarina), Bundaberg and surrounding region, the ADF Townsville Field Training Area and the ADF Evans Head Air Weapons Range.

The exercises will continue until August, with some branches of defence also conducting separate training around the event.

For more information visit the official Talisman Sabre exercise site.