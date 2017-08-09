REVEALED: Warner Bros 'Aquashack' shapes up at Hastings Point

AND ACTION: The Aquaman movie set at Hastings Point can be seen from Cabarita headland.

THE Aquaman set - and the Curry Lighthouse specifically - continues to take shape at Hastings Point with the large structure clearly visible from Cabarita headland.

Security guards patrol the grounds and communicate on radios, while fencing and roped walkways let the public get close to the set and Hollywood without actually being able to touch anything.

The production company is remaining tight-lipped and did not want to provide updates on filming or planning.

What is known, is crew will spend eight weeks bumping in and out of Hastings Point as part of the location shoot, but filming is only expected to take place on August 17-18.

A timber walkway is being built as part of the set. It will be removed after the filming is completed. Nikki Todd

Large sections of the set have been built and painted off site in a warehouse at Murwillumbah before being transported to the headland.

Some crew were on site last week working on wooden stairs and a walkway that led from the lighthouse towards the ocean.

Screen NSW expects Aquaman to inject $3 million into the Tweed economy as more than 250 filmmakers go to work on the Hastings shoot.

While the Aquaman set is being constructed, shooting continues on the Gold Coast.

Nicole Kidman spent Thursday filming her first scenes as the King of Atlantis's (Jason Momoa) water-breathing mother Queen Atlanna at Village Roadshow Studios and on location at a sprawling set over the road at Coomera.

The actress was expected to wrap her role with a second and final day of filming on Friday.

Buzz around the film has been building since Momoa dashed back to the US to present a short, exclusive teaser clip from the film for fans at San Diego Comic-Con.

"We can't say too much. We're a ways away, but we made something very, very special," he said.

A lighthouse is being built at Hastings Point as part of Aquaman. Nikki Todd

Hailed as "Star Wars underwater" by one writer, the clip featured two old men in a fishing boat trying to haul something in on their line before looking into the water to discover ships from Atlantis flying like spaceships and Atlantians riding sharks.

As Momoa later revealed, the ships belong to Patrick Wilson's character Ocean Master, Aquaman's villainous half brother.