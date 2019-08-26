Menu
BIG SURPRISE: Byron Bay had the highest views per listing on the Northern Rivers, according to Realestate.com.au
REVEALED: Top property hotspots in region

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
26th Aug 2019 2:00 PM
THE MOST searched locations by buyers with their eyes on the Northern Rivers has been revealed - and some unexpected suburbs made the list.

Leading real estate expert and economist Nerida Conisbee said while it wasn't surprising to see Byron Bay top the list, an interesting thing she found while crunching clicks on Realestate.com.au was the global profile of the tourist hotspot was now really high.

"We also track overseas property searches, and one thing we've found is that it's coming from the UK," she said.

"At one stage Byron Bay was sitting at number one as their most searched location - usually it's places like Manly or Bondi - so it's that international recognition that we are now seeing for the region."

Highest views per listing on the Northern Rivers:

1. Byron Bay, 2481

2. Bangalow, 2479

3. Newrybar, 2479

4. Bogangar, 2488

5. Myocum, 2481

6. Casuarina, 2487

7. Lennox Head, 2478

8.Kingscliff, 2487

9.Burringbar, 2483

