REVEALED: Top 10 players of the decade in NRRRL
WE NAME the best 10 players from Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.
10 - Corey Torrens, Casino/Northern United
One of the most naturally talented players in the competition and he was almost impossible to stop when he was at his best.
Like most others on this list he could play a number of positions on the field but was most dangerous at fullback.
9 - Paul O'Neill, Ballina/Marist Brothers
The ironman on this list having hardly missed any games since making a home at Marist Brothers in 2011.
He showed plenty of character last season by playing some of his best football with the team struggling in one of its toughest years.
8 - Aaron Hartmann, Grafton Ghosts
Grafton Ghosts were a dominate force in NRRRL between 2010-2013 and most of it was spearheaded by the ability of second-rower Aaron Hartmann.
Fullback Anthony Don was brilliant when they won undefeated in 2010 while Hartmann stuck around to lead them to back-to-back grand final wins and a Group 2 premiership in 2014.
7 - Trevor Bolt, Casino/Evans Head
Match-winning ability with his running game and creates try-scoring opportunities for himself and others around him with an astute kicking game.
Bolt has reached preliminary finals with Casino and Evans Head with the Bombers expecting big things with his return to the club this season.
6 - Alwyn Roberts, Ballina/Northern United
Worth his weight in gold when his team needs a lift, making countless tackles and hit-ups during his time in the competition.
A standout in premiership-winning teams at Ballina which were stacked with talent in 2013 and 2014.
5 - Roy Bell, Casino/Mullumbimby/Northern United
Came into the competition as a livewire fullback and developed into a classy organiser at halfback.
There is no coincidence every team he has played in has gone on to play semi-finals.
4 - Jack Durheim, Ballina/Marist Brothers
A hard-worker who was an obvious standout at Marist Brothers and was one of the best pick-ups of the season for Ballina last year.
Durheim has a good set of hands and his consistently been one of the fittest forwards in the competition.
3 - Caleb Ziebell, Cudgen
Rare when a player can be the best on ground in a losing grand final but that is what happened when Cudgen went down to Ballina in 2017.
A special talent who has represented NSW Country in cricket and rugby league.
2 - Dylan Montgomery, Ballina/Byron Bay
A driving force at Ballina and helped turn the tide when the club broke a 20-year premierships drought in 2013.
Some of his bulldozing runs between 2013-2015 will go down in folklore while the Seagulls finished the decade as the most dominate team in the competition with five premierships.
1 - Andrew Battese, Ballina/Byron Bay
Three premierships and two NRRRL Player of the year awards during his time at Ballina.
Battese can win a game with his running ability from dummy half with pinpoint kicking and plenty of other tricks in his skill set.